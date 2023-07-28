Ryan Reynolds sends thank you message to Manchester United's Nathan Bishop

Hollywood actor and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds messaged Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after Tuesday’s match in San Diego to thank him for the way he dealt with an incident after the game.

A poor challenge by Bishop on Wrexham striker Paul Mullin early in the game saw the frontman leave the pitch needing oxygen having suffered a punctured lung.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said he was disappointed by Bishop's challenge, describing it as "clumsy".

"It should have been a straight red [card]," said Parkinson after seeing his side beat United's youngsters 3-1. "It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously Paul Mullin is our talisman.”

Paul Mullin of Wrexham collides with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during the first half of a pre-season friendly match at Snapdragon Stadium on July 25, 2023 in San Diego, California. AFP

United were perturbed by those comments, especially as Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster came into the United dressing room after the match and spoke to Bishop, who was clearly upset about the injury to Mullin.

“I feel so bad for Nathan Bishop though, he’s absolutely heartbroken,” former United goalkeeper Foster said. “I passed Paul’s number onto Nathan so he can get in touch with him, but yeah he’s absolutely gutted. I feel for the lad.”

Later, Deadpool actor Reynolds thanked Bishop and wished him well in the future. Bishop, who will join English Championship club Sunderland next week, also spoke with Mullin via messages after the game. There is no issue between them.

United will stay in San Diego before flying to Las Vegas for the final game of their US tour against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Wrexham ended a 15-year absence from the English football league in May, securing promotion to League Two as National League champions.

