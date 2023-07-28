Ryan Reynolds sends thank you message to Manchester United's Nathan Bishop

Wrexham co-owner thanked Bishop and wished him well in the future for his conduct after injuring striker Paul Muir

Wrexham co-owner and Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. Getty Images
Andy Mitten author image
Andy Mitten
San Diego, California
Jul 28, 2023
Hollywood actor and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds messaged Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after Tuesday’s match in San Diego to thank him for the way he dealt with an incident after the game.

A poor challenge by Bishop on Wrexham striker Paul Mullin early in the game saw the frontman leave the pitch needing oxygen having suffered a punctured lung.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said he was disappointed by Bishop's challenge, describing it as "clumsy".

"It should have been a straight red [card]," said Parkinson after seeing his side beat United's youngsters 3-1. "It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously Paul Mullin is our talisman.”

Paul Mullin of Wrexham collides with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during the first half of a pre-season friendly match at Snapdragon Stadium on July 25, 2023 in San Diego, California. AFP

United were perturbed by those comments, especially as Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster came into the United dressing room after the match and spoke to Bishop, who was clearly upset about the injury to Mullin.

“I feel so bad for Nathan Bishop though, he’s absolutely heartbroken,” former United goalkeeper Foster said. “I passed Paul’s number onto Nathan so he can get in touch with him, but yeah he’s absolutely gutted. I feel for the lad.”

Later, Deadpool actor Reynolds thanked Bishop and wished him well in the future. Bishop, who will join English Championship club Sunderland next week, also spoke with Mullin via messages after the game. There is no issue between them.

United will stay in San Diego before flying to Las Vegas for the final game of their US tour against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Wrexham ended a 15-year absence from the English football league in May, securing promotion to League Two as National League champions.

Manchester United ratings v Wrexham

MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: Nathan Bishop - 4. Usually trains with United’s first team, but moved down to the Under-21s for this game. Poor for the opening goal, then made a bad challenge on Wrexham’s main striker Mullin which saw him leave the pitch needing oxygen. Was fortunate to only be booked and was booed by the crowd for the rest of the game. Undone by two set piece goals. His final United appearance before he joins Sunderland. AFP

Updated: July 28, 2023, 9:00 AM
Manchester United
