South Korea seeks arrest of Terraform co-founder Daniel Shin

South Korean prosecutors are making a fresh effort at arresting Daniel Shin, a FinTech entrepreneur who co-founded the Terraform Labs crypto project that suffered a $40 billion wipeout last year.

On Monday, the prosecutors’ office in Seoul said it was seeking an arrest warrant on charges including fraud and breach of duty.

The development follows the detention of Terraform Labs’ other founder Do Kwon in Montenegro last week. Lawyers for Mr Shin declined to comment.

South Korea and the US are seeking Mr Kwon’s extradition to face trial on charges related to the implosion of TerraUSD, an algorithmic stablecoin, and its sister token Luna in May 2022.

Their collapse sparked a wave of crises in crypto, exacerbating a $2 trillion rout in digital asset prices.

Mr Shin’s lawyers previously said that he split from Terraform Labs in 2020 and hasn’t been involved in its operations since.

A South Korean court in December rejected an earlier effort by prosecutors to obtain an arrest warrant for him, saying it was difficult to believe he poses a flight risk or would destroy evidence.

Mr Kwon became a fugitive after Seoul sought his arrest. His whereabouts were a mystery until his detention last Thursday. He was trying to fly to Dubai using false travel documents, according to officials in Montenegro.

Mr Kwon denies allegations that he tried to leave Montenegro using a fake passport, his lawyer said at the weekend. The US has accused Mr Kwon of fraud and South Korean charges include breaches of capital markets law.

Stablecoins like TerraUSD are meant to hold a constant value, typically $1. The token’s failure was the most spectacular ever seen in the stablecoin segment.