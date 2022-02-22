UAE salaries: majority of Emirati professionals expect a pay rise in 2022

RELATED: UAE salary guide 2022: how much should you be earning?

A majority of Emiratis expect their salaries to increase over the next 12 months as business confidence and hiring activity return to pre-coronavirus levels, according to a survey by recruitment consultancy Hays.

Half of all Emiratis surveyed said they expect an increase in salary, compared with 43 per cent who said the same last year, while 48 per cent expect their wage to remain the same and 2 per cent expect a decrease, according to the Hays Emiratisation Salary Guide, which polled more than 180 Emiratis in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“This is the first time since running our annual salary survey that we have seen expectations for salary increases outweigh those expecting their salary to remain the same year-on-year within the Emirati community,” said Grace Eldridge, business manager of the Hays Emiratisation division.

“Confidence in the market is at a three-year high, with business activity generally above and beyond pre-pandemic levels in the UAE. As a result, we expect a higher number of salary increases to be awarded this year than the past two years.”

The jobs market in the UAE, the second-largest Arab economy, has made a strong recovery from the coronavirus-induced slowdown on the back of the government’s fiscal and monetary measures.

About 76 per cent of UAE employers plan to expand their workforce in 2022, according to a survey last week by jobs portal Bayt.com and market research company YouGov.

The most sought-after Emirati candidates in the job market are those with industry qualifications and years of experience in both local and international markets, Hays found.

Technology continues to be the most sought-after profession among Emiratis, particularly for roles relating to data science, product development, software development and cyber security, according to Hays.

There is also high demand for corporate strategy and leadership roles as organisations look to re-establish and realign their budgets and growth objectives following the pandemic, requiring Emirati candidates with strong commercial and decision-making skills, the consultancy said.

About 74 per cent of employers in the UAE plan to increase salaries in 2022, compared with 36 per cent in 2021, the Hays report found.

Seventy-nine per cent of UAE employers are positive about the outlook for business in 2022 and 74 per cent expect business activity to increase, up from 54 per cent and 63 per cent last year, respectively, Hays found.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent of Emiratis received a salary increase in 2021. The average increase in pay was between 5 per cent and 10 per cent, according to the Hays salary guide.

Among Emiratis who expect a pay rise this year, the majority expect an increase of 5 per cent to 10 per cent.

“When we refer to pay rises and trends, these are not typically awarded on a company-wide basis,” Ms Eldridge said.

“Instead, pay rises are more commonly offered on an individual basis as a result of a professional either starting a new job with a new company or an individual performance-related pay increase and we expect the same again this year.”

Benefits packages, salary and career development are the top three factors that attract Emiratis to organisations, according to Hays.

However, 59 per cent of Emiratis said salary was the main reason for switching jobs in 2022.

Work-life balance and time with family are also important to Emiratis, with flexible working options high on their agenda when considering an employer.

Emiratis are likely to stay with the same organisation for more than five years if they receive career development opportunities and a competitive salary, the report said.