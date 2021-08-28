'Can my employer ask me to pay compensation when I resign?'

Under the UAE Labour Law, employees must compensate their employer if they are on a fixed-term contract and break it early. Mike Young / The National

I am working on a limited contract. I have submitted my resignation to my company and they are asking me to serve a one-month notice period and also to pay an additional 45 days' compensation. Is this legal? RD, Abu Dhabi

When anyone accepts a job and signs a contract of employment, it is important to read the paperwork and ask for clarification if any terms or conditions are unclear. The contract must specify whether the contract is for a limited period, also known as a fixed-term contract, or unlimited, which means it does not have a specific end date.

The type of contract makes a difference to the legalities when leaving a job, both on resigning and on termination. This is clearly set out in the UAE Labour Law, which applies to all private mainland companies and is also adopted by most free zones.

RD has chosen to leave his employment during the fixed period. While a limited-term contract can provide for financial compensation if the employee is terminated by the employer, there is a penalty to pay if they resign and break the agreed contract terms. Accepting a fixed-term contract means agreeing to work for the duration of the contract.

Article 116 of the UAE Labour Law states: “Should the contract be rescinded by the worker … the worker shall be bound to compensate the employer for the loss incurred thereto by reason of the rescission of the contract, provided that the amount of compensation does not exceed the wage of half a month for the period of three months or for the remaining period of the contract, whichever is shorter, unless otherwise stipulated in the contract.”

Half pay for three months is broadly equivalent to 45 days of pay and so the employer is correct in that they may apply a penalty for this amount. No employer has to apply this penalty but they can do so legally and most will to recoup the costs they incur when hiring staff.

Is value-added tax applicable if a company sold old furniture to employees? The furniture was purchased in 2017, before VAT came into effect in the UAE? Also, what if a company sold a vehicle to an employee, which it purchased from another person, and no input VAT was claimed on it at the time of the sale to the employee? LC, Dubai

These are technical VAT queries, so I contacted Gemma Nye, manager of Dubai-based Go Figure Accountancy, for her advice.

Regarding the first question, Gemma advised: “A sale of assets by a taxable entity is subject to VAT at the appropriate rate. There are some exemptions, which include the sale of land or residential properties. Also, if the sale of assets qualifies as a transfer of the business as a going concern, then this is outside the scope of VAT.”

The second question is more complex.

“The application of VAT on the sale of a vehicle used within the business depends on a number of scenarios. The VAT rate will either be a taxable supply at 5 per cent or chargeable under the profit margin scheme, depending on which scenario applies on the original purchase," Ms Nye said.

The profit margin scheme is where you charge VAT on the profit only, as per Article 29 of the Executive Regulation. For example, if you sold a vehicle for Dh100,000 and the original purchase price was Dh90,000. This means you made a Dh10,000 profit and VAT would apply to this amount, she added.

Quote If any business has questions or concerns about complex tax issues, they should seek paid, professional advice as making mistakes in VAT reporting can lead to fines Keren Bobker

The other scenarios include:

If the vehicle was purchased before January 1, 2018, by the company and no input VAT was claimed, the further sale to the employee must be classed as taxable supply at 5 per cent; If it was purchased by the company after January 2018, and VAT was incurred on the purchase and reclaimed, the further sale must be classed as taxable supply at 5 per cent; If it was bought by the company after January 1, 2018, and VAT was charged on the purchase but not reclaimed. The reasons for non-recoverable input VAT are specified in Article 53 of the Executive Regulation and can include when a business vehicle is available for personal use. In this case, you have an option to charge it as taxable supply at 5 per cent or you can charge VAT under the profit margin scheme. If it was purchased after January 1, 2018, and there is no evidence of VAT being recovered after the purchase, the further sale to the employee must be classed as taxable supply at 5 per cent; If the car was purchased after January 1, 2018, and you have documents to prove VAT was charged on the purchase by a previous supplier, no input VAT is claimed. The further sale can be classed at 5 per cent or under the profit margin scheme.

If any business has questions or concerns about complex tax issues, they should seek paid, professional advice as making mistakes in VAT reporting can lead to fines.

Keren Bobker is an independent financial adviser and senior partner with Holborn Assets in Dubai, with more than 25 years’ experience. Contact her at keren@holbornassets.com. Follow her on Twitter at @FinancialUAE

The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

