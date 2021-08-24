Is a four-day working week possible in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams

Numerous studies around the world are indicating that a four-day working week can be successful, leading to an increase in productivity and happier, healthier employees as the work-life balance improves.

Governments and private companies in countries such as Spain, New Zealand and Iceland have been experimenting with a reduced working week without cutting employees’ salaries.

Here in the UAE, a digital marketing company in Dubai recently announced that it is switching to a four-day working week from September until the end of the year to provide employees with a better work-life balance.

While there are many factors for companies to consider before making the switch, is it possible that a four-day working week will become the norm for employees around the world or is it more about flexibility to achieve a better work-life balance?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by David McKenzie, group managing director at Dubai-based recruitment agency McKenzie Jones, who outlines his reasons why a four-day working week is unlikely to succeed in the UAE.

The End of Loneliness

Benedict Wells

Translated from the German by Charlotte Collins

Sceptre

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

