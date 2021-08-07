Dubai-based company to experiment with 4-day working week until year-end

There is appetite for creative ways of working in the UAE and many organisations are trying new concepts that deliver better employee productivity and higher engagement. Photo: Bloomberg

A Dubai-based digital marketing communication agency is switching to a four-day work week from September until the end of the year. It will not implement any salary cuts as part of the trial period, which is intended to provide employees with a better work-life balance, the company said.

This follows a public sector trial in Iceland to introduce a four-day working week that resulted in many people going from working 40 hours a week to working 35 or 36 hours.

“We are so pleased to be one of the pioneers in this region, in our industry and with our team to implement this,” Sawsan Ghanem, owner and managing director of Active Digital Marketing Communications, said in a LinkedIn post.

“We have given our team this month [August] to start adjusting across teams and process and plan to go live on September 1 and trial this until the end of the year.”

Quote The four-day work week would be a great format to encourage and motivate employees as well as attract new talent Sawsan Ghanem, owner and managing director, Active Digital Marketing Communications

The Covid-19 pandemic has encouraged many organisations, including crowdfunding company Kickstarter and consumer goods firm Unilever, to try the four-day work week to allow employees to juggle work and home life, while having more time for personal pursuits. More employees are demanding an improved home-life balance as they return to the office full time.

The UAE Labour Law prescribes a maximum of six days and 48 hours a week as working days, Devanand Mahadeva, director of Bestwins Law Corporation, said.

“So, when you look at a four-day work week, it could entail 12 hours of work a day. There are organisations where employees currently put in 12 hours a day for four days a week on a shift basis, especially in industries such as aviation, hospitals, transport, logistics and cleaning services, among others,” he said.

Ultimately, the UAE Labour Law prescribes the maximum number of hours and days. As of now, there is no regulation with regard to minimum working days or working hours, Mr Mahadeva added.

The digital marketing agency trialling the four-day work week in Dubai has been studying the pros and cons of the work structure for some time now, the founder said. The management spoke to a few business owners in Europe and the US about their experiences, read about productivity and work-life balance.

“Over the last 18 months, it has been challenging to not only run a business but also to balance the well-being and health of our team members and when we look at all the discussions around work from home, what the future looks like and how our priorities and focus have shifted during this pandemic, it’s clear that bold moves are the way to go and change is something that we all need to embrace not resist,” Ms Ghanem said.

After speaking to agency owners in the UK and US about their experiences of embracing change in this area, the team started planning and conducting research into the concept in June this year, the founder said on LinkedIn.

Quote Employers must clearly define key performance indicators and use technology to monitor staff productivity and outcomes Abbas Ali, senior vice president, TASC Outsourcing

The four-day work week would be a great format to encourage and motivate employees as well as attract new talent, she said.

The team also discussed “the challenges of fitting this to the UAE Labour Law stipulations”, Ms Ghanem added.

There is appetite for creative ways of working in the UAE and many organisations are trying new concepts that deliver better employee productivity and higher engagement, according to Abbas Ali, senior vice president at staffing company TASC Outsourcing.

“Recently, we have seen a few start-ups try the four-day work week. Within large organisations, too, some teams are trying this work structure. For instance, a large outsourcing company is experimenting the four-day work week with one of their customer engagement teams. Employee productivity levels have gone up because they get to spend more quality time with their family,” Mr Ali told The National.

Although he doesn’t anticipate employee pay cuts in a four-day work week scenario, Mr Ali said employers must clearly define key performance indicators and use technology to monitor staff productivity and outcomes.

“We have also seen huge growth in the number of remote working environments. Many of our GCC clients do not want their specialist employees to come to the office. They are, instead, operating from places like Russia, Mexico, South America and Europe,” Mr Ali added.

Referring to work structure trends in the technology industry, the ethos is around production rather than attendance, said Bradley Maasdorp, DevOps and cloud lead (permanent recruitment) at AIQU Search, a division of TASC Outsourcing that focuses on technology recruitment.

“I have client partners in FinTech who offer unlimited leave and a remote work-from-anywhere culture. These are companies that trust their hires and let them do their thing, irrespective where or when it’s done,” Mr Maasdorp added.

However, David Mackenzie, group managing director at recruiter Mackenzie Jones, ruled out the four-day work week concept working in the UAE in an earlier interview with The National.

Quote The UAE Labour Law prescribes a maximum of six days and 48 hours a week as working days Devanand Mahadeva, director, Bestwins Law Corporation

“There has always been a culture of hard work and putting in reasonably long hours in the UAE. I can’t see that changing unless the public sector introduces it first, with the private sector following its lead,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Iceland trials, run by Reykjavik City Council, saw a host of workplaces taking part – including schools, hospitals, social service providers and offices. Many have adopted the four-day week as a permanent model.

Iceland is, however, not the only country in the world to explore a four-day working week.

Earlier this year, the Spanish government announced it would test the concept of a 32-hour working week, while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said employers should consider a four-day week to help employees obtain a healthy work-life balance.

