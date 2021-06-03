Meme-stock frenzy returns as AMC Entertainment shares skyrocket 95% in wild trading session

An AMC theatre in Times Square, New York City. AMC Entertainment Holdings skyrocketed to an all-time high in a wild trading session on Wednesday as the Reddit retail-trading army came back in force. Reuters

The meme-stock frenzy is back – and bigger than ever.

On Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings skyrocketed to an all-time high in a wild trading session as the Reddit retail-trading army came back in force, leaving many Wall Street pros wondering, yet again, what on Earth has become of the US stock market.

The money-losing movie-theatre rose 95 per cent and closed at a record high at $62.55. At one point, the stock rose as much as 127 per cent, pushing its total gains for the year to 3,000 per cent as its market value briefly soared past the $33 billion mark.

In many ways, the surge in AMC echoed the meme-stock mania at the start of the year, when retail traders made household names out seemingly dead-end companies like GameStop and terms like “stonks”, “diamond hands” and “to the moon” entered the financial lexicon.

For those who’ve argued this crowd was going to slowly exit the market as the pandemic wound down and offices reopened, the rally was even more confounding. It leaves investors in AMC with shareholder equity that’s negative by more than $5 a share, after the company’s $5bn debt is factored in.

“It is clear that fundamentals don’t support common stock levels at all [which makes sense for the Reddit crowd],” Mark Levin of Asterisk Advisers said in a note.

Just a few short months ago, AMC was on the brink of bankruptcy as the pandemic shuttered cinemas across the US. At the end of December, its market capitalisation stood at just $216.8 million. Even after the brief surge in January, many professional investors still dismissed the idea that anyone on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum could be taken seriously, much less move the market in a sustainable way.

“This is getting ridiculous,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a message. “It is not just AMC,” he said, referring to other meme stocks.

Earlier on Wednesday, AMC announced that it will reward its small-time supporters with goodies such as special screenings and free popcorn. One day earlier, the company took advantage of meteoric gains to raise $230m directly from one of its main creditors, Mudrick Capital Management, and shore up its finances.

While Mudrick quickly dumped its entire stake for a tidy profit and called the company massively overvalued, the Reddit retail-trading crowd was having none of it.

“Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC ... After all, these people are the owners of AMC and I work for them,” Adam Aron, AMC’s chief executive, said in a statement on Wednesday.

More than 3.2 million individuals owned a stake in AMC as of March 11, accounting for over 80 per cent of its investor base, according to the statement. Early last month, Mr Aron spoke directly to many of these new investors during AMC’s quarterly conference call, cheering their passion, commitment and enthusiasm.

He then urged the skeptical stock analysts to pay attention to these investors – “read what these people write”, he told them.

Few, if any, other top executives in the US, have welcomed the newfound influence of the retail set like Mr Aron has. Then again, few companies owe as much to them either.

Some savvy investors like Mudrick saw the huge share rally as a unique opportunity to turn a quick profit.

Raising cash through an equity sale to a single holder is relatively rare in US markets. Having the holder flip the stock right after buying it is almost unheard of. In this case, Mudrick’s role in the AMC offering bears a passing resemblance to underwriters in a public offering who purchase shares with the specific intent of reselling them to investors.

A representative for Mudrick declined to comment and AMC, based in Leawood, Kansas, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In a statement disclosing the offering, Mr Aron said the deal with Mudrick “will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theater assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities”.

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Volkswagen Teramont Price, base / as tested Dh137,000 / Dh189,950 Engine 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 280hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 360Nm @ 2,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 11.7L / 100km

Results: 5pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600 metres Winner: Dasan Da, Saeed Al Mazrooei (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: AF Saabah, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 1,600m Winner: Mukaram, Pat Cosgrave, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) | Dh80,000 | 2,200m Winner: MH Tawag, Richard Mullen, Elise Jeanne 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) | Dh70,000 | 1,400m Winner: RB Inferno, Fabrice Veron, Ismail Mohammed 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) | Dh100,000 | 1,600m Winner: Juthoor, Jim Crowley, Erwan Charpy

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

MATCH INFO Karnataka Tuskers 110-5 (10 ovs) Tharanga 48, Shafiq 34, Rampaul 2-16 Delhi Bulls 91-8 (10 ovs) Mathews 31, Rimmington 3-28 Karnataka Tuskers win by 19 runs

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

