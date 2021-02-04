How a Dubai resident made a $65,000 profit in one week by trading in GameStop shares

After reading about the trading frenzy on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, Akshay Nair bought around 500 shares of GameStop when it was trading at $84. Reem Mohammed / The National

Dubai resident Akshay Nair made a profit of $65,000 in one week by trading in GameStop shares. What protected Mr Nair from the stock's recent volatility was a hedge he purchased to save him from steep market losses.

After reading about the trading frenzy on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum and other market reports, the 35-year-old Indian expat last week bought around 500 shares of the Texas-based video game retailer when it was trading at $84.

He invested in tranches with an initial amount of $10,000, while his overall investment in GameStop at one point last week was $50,000. As the stock price went up, he sold the shares and started booking profits.

"Once the stock price went up too much and reports claimed it was overhyped, I took a hedge," the senior investment consultant told The National.

"I bought a few puts worth $16 last week on Interactive Brokers. That would protect me if the stock fell below $90. On Monday, the stock tumbled, so the protection made me money.”

GameStop, which has been the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers, fell 60 per cent on Tuesday and eased another 5 per cent in after-hours trading, with shares closing below $100 for the first time in a week. Several other Reddit favourites, including movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, also tumbled. GameStop shares erased more than $27 billion in market value after peaking at $483 a share last week.

Mr Nair has since exited the hedge and feels he is lucky to have made a profit when GameStop stock was both rising and dropping. However, he bought another 100 shares in GameStop for $94 each on Tuesday.

“I have re-invested $10,000, which is only a part of my profits," said Mr Nair, whose confidence grew when his bets paid off last week.

"I start slow and build up when I start making profits. I also take a hedge after a particular period. If I am in profit, I first remove my capital and then play around with the profits.” He also bought shares in AMC, Nokia and BlackBerry, investing $5,000 to $6,000 in each stock.

“I am willing to take some risk and hold onto these shorted stocks for the next few days to see where they go. I only hedge when my position size increases,” he added.

Extremely high levels of short interest drove retail investors to bid up shares in GameStop and AMC. At one point, short interest in GameStop reached about 150 per cent of the equity float, Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said.

“It was the perfect candidate for a short squeeze, a phenomenon which occurs when there is a lack of supply and an excess demand for the stock due to short-sellers covering or liquidating their positions. Once the number of buyers acquired a perfect mass, the stocks just took off,” Mr Valecha added.

However, the lack of new buying and hedge funds covering their short positions drove the share prices of these companies down.

Frenzied trading always tends to end up in tears as the opportunity window opens and closes and those caught at the top are generally unsophisticated traders who end up paying the price when the stock crashes, according to Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

However, the general market consensus is that the GameStop short-squeeze story is coming to an end.

“The Reddit WallStreetBets story showed us that there is power in unity and a similar event could happen to other heavily shorted stocks if traders stick together and act in perfect collaboration as they did for GameStop and AMC Entertainments,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst with Swissquote Bank, said. “But the slightest misstep would trigger chaos.”

The GameStop trading mania has taught investors that their portfolios should be managed well so that a single trade loss will not materially affect them, Mr Valecha said.

“The news of GameStop underscored the fundamental misunderstanding that most people have about stock market investment," Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES, said.

"The golden rule of investing is don’t panic. When you have complete faith in your strategy and portfolio, nothing can sway you. Not the news, politics or pandemics.”

box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Letstango.com Started: June 2013 Founder: Alex Tchablakian Based: Dubai Industry: e-commerce Initial investment: Dh10 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

Abu Dhabi card 5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh100,000 2,400m 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 2,200m 6pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 1,400m 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 1,400m 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m The National selections: 5pm: Valcartier 5.30pm: AF Taraha 6pm: Dhafra 6.30pm: Maqam 7pm: AF Mekhbat 7.30pm: Ezz Al Rawasi

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

Stats at a glance: Cost: 1.05 billion pounds (Dh 4.8 billion) Number in service: 6 Complement 191 (space for up to 285) Top speed: over 32 knots Range: Over 7,000 nautical miles Length 152.4 m Displacement: 8,700 tonnes Beam: 21.2 m Draught: 7.4 m

GOLF'S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

'Tell the Machine Goodnight' by Katie Williams

Penguin Randomhouse

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I'm constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

UAE jiu-jitsu squad Men: Hamad Nawad and Khalid Al Balushi (56kg), Omar Al Fadhli and Saeed Al Mazroui (62kg), Taleb Al Kirbi and Humaid Al Kaabi (69kg), Mohammed Al Qubaisi and Saud Al Hammadi (70kg), Khalfan Belhol and Mohammad Haitham Radhi (85kg), Faisal Al Ketbi and Zayed Al Kaabi (94kg) Women: Wadima Al Yafei and Mahra Al Hanaei (49kg), Bashayer Al Matrooshi and Hessa Al Shamsi (62kg)

WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS England v New Zealand (Saturday, 12pm UAE) Wales v South Africa (Sunday, 12pm, UAE)

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

