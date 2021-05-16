Amanat's first-quarter net profit jumps five-fold as revenue grows

Amanat Holdings, the Dubai-listed investment firm that specialises in health care and education, reported a five-fold increase in first-quarter net profit as revenue grew and expenses declined.

Net profit for the three months ending March 31 climbed to Dh31.5 million ($8.6m), the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade. Revenue from contracts with customers rose 60 per cent to Dh73.6m and total expenses fell by 31 per cent.

“In the first quarter of the year, Amanat reported record-high profitability on the back of a commendable turnaround of our healthcare portfolio and the continuous efforts to drive top-line growth across our education investments,” said chairman Hamad Alshamsi.

“We began to reap the benefits of the strategic decisions taken during 2020 and we are also taking important steps to further optimise our portfolio.”

Last month Amanat sold its 21.7 per cent stake in UAE education provider Taaleem for Dh350m to an unknown buyer.

The divestment resulted in a total cash return of Dh225m including dividends, according to the company.

Amanat also acquired Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre for $232m in one of the region's biggest healthcare deals earlier this year.

“We look forward to continuing on a very promising trajectory in the start to the year, as we drive further improvement in our portfolio’s performance, integrating further investment to continue building specialised platforms and build scale and synergy for future monetisation,” said Mr Alshamsi.

The company has invested in Abu Dhabi University Holding, Middlesex University Dubai, Jeddah-based International Medical Centre and Bahrain's Royal Hospital for Women and Children, among others.

It is assessing acquisition opportunities in the healthcare and education sectors in the Mena region, mainly in the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, chief executive Mohamad Hamade told The National.

The Egyptian market is an “interesting market given its strong demographics and ... fundamentals both in healthcare and education sectors”, he said. However, he declined to reveal any specific targets.

“At the right time when we identify the appropriate opportunities, we will be investing further. We are in active discussions with many partners,” said Mr Hamade.

Any new deals will be financed through a combination of “cash at hand and bank debt”, he said.

By the end of March, Amanat invested a total of Dh2.9 billion, using 100 per cent of its paid-up capital of Dh2.5bn, according to the company.

Amanat will also be looking to exit companies in which it has a minority stake, said Mr Hamade.

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed "ugly", "bland' and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It's hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it's uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

