The UAE has issued its first dirham-denominated digital treasury bonds (digital T-bonds), valued at Dh180 million ($49 million), as part of efforts to develop the domestic debt market, the Ministry of Finance said.

Digital T-bonds refer to government debt that is represented on a blockchain or distributed ledger technology. They use digital tokens and shared ledgers for issuance, trading and settlement.

The ministry used digital infrastructure for the issuance and settlement of bonds, while maintaining integration with traditional settlement and distribution systems, it said on Friday.

The issuance was done through Euroclear’s Digital Financial Market Infrastructure and listed on Nasdaq Dubai.

The digital T-bonds have a two-year tenor and an annual yield to maturity of 4.98 per cent.

It was carried out under the ministry's sovereign treasury bonds programme.

“The successful issuance … marks an important milestone in developing the domestic debt market and reflects the UAE’s commitment to adopting innovative financial solutions and enhancing the efficiency of financial market infrastructure,” said Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

The move represents a “practical step towards exploring broader opportunities for using distributed ledger technologies in sovereign debt markets”, he said.

“We will continue to evaluate the outcomes of this experience and apply the lessons learnt to future issuances, strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s financial markets.”

The ministry raises money for the federal government through the issuance of treasury bonds and sukuk.

T-bonds are fixed-rate government debt securities that are considered to be relatively risk-free. The UAE announced the launch of a T-bonds issuance programme in 2022 as part of plans to build a local currency bond market and diversify its financial resources.

In July, the country also issued sovereign retail T-sukuk to enable individual investors to access government investment products.

The initial issuance of Dh50 million was doubled after it was oversubscribed by nearly nine times, the ministry said at the time.

The latest digital issuance was carried out in collaboration with Standard Chartered, Citi and Emirates NBD, the ministry said on Friday.

The bonds were allocated equally among the six primary dealers – First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank – through a separate allocation mechanism, the ministry said.

The listing on Nasdaq Dubai shows “digital issuance and settlement can connect directly with an established exchange”, said Hamed Ali, chief executive of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai.

“Investors gain the transparency and secondary market access they expect from a listed sovereign instrument, in a new digital format … we will continue to support the growth of a deep and competitive dirham debt market.”

The ministry also said its November T-bond and T-sukuk auction had total issuances of Dh920 million, while it attracted bids worth Dh3.04 billion.

The issuances include Dh550 million in T-sukuk maturing in September 2031 and Dh370 million for new issuance of conventional T-bonds maturing in November 2028.

The ministry said it continues to develop the domestic debt market by diversifying “government debt instruments, adopting innovative financial solutions, enhancing market efficiency and supporting the development of an advanced and sustainable public debt management framework”.