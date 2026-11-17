Abu Dhabi-based global investment firm Lunate is to launch a new exchange-traded fund focused on humanoid robots, amid growing investor interest in the technology.

The Boreas VettaFi Humanoid Robots UCITS ETF is expected to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on December 8 under the ticker ROBOTS, Lunate said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ETF, which tracks the VettaFi Humanoid Robot Select Markets Net Total Return Index, will initially hold 41 companies from Asia, the US and Europe. They span four parts of the humanoid robot value chain – semiconductors, robot parts, humanoid robot developers and software.

“Our fifth thematic offering on the ADX, complemented by 10 Shariah-compliant and 10 conventional ETFs spanning equity and fixed income, underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding our investment suite with an aim to empower investors and enable them to construct balanced, long-term portfolios,” said Sherif Salem, partner and head of public markets at Lunate.

The launch comes amid growing interest in humanoid robots that can perform complex tasks and drive automation and productivity in the industrial sector. Annual shipments of humanoid robots are projected to rise 500-fold, from 20,000 in 2025 to 10 million in 2035, while the industry is expected to generate nearly $5 trillion in annual revenue by 2050.

Boreas ETFs are listed on the ADX and Germany's Xetra. Alongside humanoid robotics, the ADX-listed range includes ETFs focused on AI data, power and infrastructure, quantum computing and absolute luxury. The Boreas range of ETFs is managed by Lunate, with product development and research support from Northwind, Lunate’s consultant on thematic ETF strategy.

"As costs fall and ageing populations create labour shortages, [humanoid robotics] adoption could move from factories and warehouses into hospitals and homes," said Geir Espeskog, chief executive of Northwind. "Rather than try to pick a single winner, the ETF aims to provide exposure to humanoid developers and the global supply chain that enables them."

Lunate, which in January appointed Mohamed Alsuweidi, Minister of Investment, as its executive chairman and managing partner, has more than $125 billion in assets under management and aims to more than double that over the next five years.

With a core focus on private markets, the company is also active across the broader asset management spectrum, working with clients that include institutions, family offices and corporates.

In April, Lunate's private equity unit Axight agreed to buy a minority stake in Australian asset manager La Trobe Financial to expand its portfolio. Lunate also established Alterra, the UAE's $30 billion climate-focused fund.