Abu Dhabi's IHC more than doubles net profit in first nine months of 2026

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company more than doubled its net profit in the first nine months of 2026, driven by a surge in investment income.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company in the period ended September 30 jumped 109 per cent year-on-year to nearly Dh21.2 billion ($5.77 billion), IHC said in a Thursday filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Investment income during the January-September period rose by nearly 215 per cent to Dh24.2 billion.

Revenue also grew by more than a third to about Dh100.5 billion, underpinned by real estate and construction that contributed more than Dh33.4 billion, IHC said.

The marine and dredging segment added Dh22.4 billion, as the group continued to execute projects across regional and international markets.

Revenue from energy and mining posted the biggest increase, jumping nearly fourfold to Dh19.3 billion, while hospitality and leisure nearly doubled to Dh7.8 billion.

Financial services, food and technology all grew to add Dh4.4 billion, Dh5.1 billion and Dh2.9 billion, respectively. Seven of IHC's eight business segments posted double-digit revenue growth.

For the third quarter of the year, IHC's net profit declined by about 30 per cent annually to Dh3.25 billion, while revenue climbed by nearly 31 per cent to Dh35.6 billion. The company had posted a 220 per cent surge in its second-quarter profit after an equally strong showing in the first quarter despite the war in Iran.

The company's revenue growth "reflects the increasing scale of our operating businesses and the continued expansion of IHC's international investment platform", chief executive Syed Shueb said in a statement.

"Our focus remains on maintaining financial discipline and deploying capital selectively," Mr Shueb said.

IHC has grown rapidly over the past several years through acquisitions and the expansion of its portfolio in the UAE and overseas.

The company has a market capitalisation of more than Dh722 billion with more than 1,300 subsidiaries in the technology, infrastructure, financial services and consumer sectors. Its total assets grew by more than 13 per cent to Dh484.5 billion as of the end of September.

Shares of IHC settled nearly 2 per cent higher at Dh329.20 on Thursday.

It has also been expanding its international presence.

In September, IHC and India’s Adani Group signed an initial agreement with the government of the Indian state of Odisha to invest about 2.1 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to develop 14 projects there. At around the same time, IHC said it was in the process of acquiring an 80 per cent stake in Marlan Holding as it seeks to expand into the space sector.

The same month, IHC announced Fount Trust as its ultimate owner above Royal Group Holding following an earlier restructuring, as it sets out its long-term ownership structure. That restructure, however, does not change IHC’s ultimate beneficial ownership, operations, strategy or business activities, it said.