Abu Dhabi's IHC posts more than 200% jump in second quarter profit to $3.5bn

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company posted a 220 per cent surge in second-quarter profit to Dh12.8 billion ($3.5 billion), boosted by a sharp increase in energy and mining revenue as the conglomerate expanded its global investment footprint.

Revenue for the quarter rose by more than a third year-on-year to Dh33.4 billion, while earnings per share more than tripled to Dh5.89, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

For the first half of 2026, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 225 per cent annually to Dh17.9 billion, while revenue increased nearly 35 per cent to Dh64.9 billion.

Growth was led by IHC’s energy and mining businesses, where revenue surged 355 per cent year on year to Dh12.3 billion in the six months to June. Hospitality and leisure revenue more than doubled to Dh5.2 billion, rising 127.7 per cent over the same period.

The increase in profit reflected the nature of IHC’s business model, with returns generated through “a combination of operating performance, disciplined capital allocation and active portfolio management”, IHC chief executive Syed Basar Shueb said.

Revenue for financial services, technology, food, real estate and construction, and marine and dredging climbed by 62.8 per cent, 35.2 per cent, 26.9 per cent, 10.4 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

IHC in June also began the first Dh1.8 billion tranche of its second Dh5 billion share-buyback programme.

“Our first-half results reflect the sustained efforts of our teams and portfolio companies, as well as investment decisions made over a number of years,” Mr Shueb said.

“We are encouraged by the growth achieved across several of our operating sectors and by the continued development of IHC’s international investment platform.”

Syed Basar Shueb, chief executive of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Syed Basar Shueb, chief executive of Abu Dhabi's Internation…

IHC, whose board is led by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, is one of the most valuable holding companies in the Middle East and operates through more than 1,300 subsidiaries.

Its direct units include Alpha Dhabi Holding, 2PointZero, EasyLease, Palms Sports, Emirates Stallion Group and Al Seer Marine. Its portfolio companies are Aldar Properties, Al Ain Farms, PureHealth, marine services company NMDC and produce firm NRTC.

Despite the Iran war, the company has not changed its investment strategy and will continue to deploy capital in global markets, Mr Shueb told The National in an interview in May.

IHC planned to invest up to $8 billion over the next six months in sectors including mining, energy and financial services, he said.

In January, Mr Shueb also told The National that India is a key focus of the country's global investment strategy. He outlined a broad portfolio of investments across the energy, industrial and property sectors, underlining India’s role as a strategic rather than an opportunistic allocation.

In the first half of 2026, IHC's investment highlights include boosting its exposure to technology firms such as ChatGPT maker OpenAI and Elon Musk's SpaceX, a long-term liquefied natural gas supply deal in Mexico, its entry into Pakistan's financial sector with the acquisition of First Women Bank and an $11.5 billion aluminium project with India's Adani Group.

In the UAE, IHC has also been involved with a number of key initiatives, including the execution of a Dh110 million transaction using the dirham-backed stablecoin DDSC on the ADI Chain blockchain network, boosting the UAE’s push to lead in regulated digital assets.

Alongside Wednesday's results, Mr Shueb said IHC will continue to deploy capital selectively into businesses and partnerships where IHC can “contribute capabilities, create sustainable value and support the economic priorities of the markets in which we operate”.

“We recognise that strong financial results bring greater responsibility, and we remain focused on maintaining discipline, protecting the strength of our balance sheet and investing with a long-term perspective. Our priority is not growth for its own sake,” he added.

Shares of IHC closed about 0.19 per cent up at Dh379.70 at the close of trading on the ADX on Wednesday.