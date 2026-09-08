IHC to acquire 80% stake in UAE's Marlan Holding to expand into space economy

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company is in the process of acquiring an 80 per cent stake in Marlan Holding as it seeks to expand into the space sector.

The acquisition will be carried out through IHC's subsidiary, International Tech Group, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said on Tuesday.

The strategic majority acquisition will expand IHC’s portfolio into deep tech and the new space economy, a statement said.

UAE-based Marlan is the holding company behind Marlan Space, an investor-operator focused on space and space-relevant companies and technology. Its portfolio covers space systems, autonomous operations and advanced computing.

Marlan Space also founded and operates Abu Dhabi-based Orbitworks, a private space infrastructure company and a joint venture with US-based Loft Orbital, to build commercial satellites at scale.

Its programme, Altair, is a multi-sensor, artificial intelligence-enabled Earth observation constellation with multiple satellites and combining optical, hyperspectral, thermal, infrared and passive RF payloads with onboard processing.

Orbitworks designs, builds, tests and operates satellite systems at its plant in Kezad.

“Space is becoming an increasingly important part of the global technology and infrastructure landscape, with applications extending across communications, Earth observation, data, AI and many other sectors," said Syed Basar Shueb, chief executive of IHC.

"This acquisition gives IHC a strategic position in the new space economy and provides Marlan Space with access to the group’s capital, capabilities and dynamic value networks to accelerate its next phase of growth.”

IHC, one of the most valuable holding companies in the Middle East, operates through more than 1,300 subsidiaries.

Its direct units include Alpha Dhabi Holding, EasyLease, Palms Sports, Emirates Stallion Group and Al Seer Marine. Its portfolio companies are Aldar Properties, Al Ain Farms, PureHealth, marine services company NMDC and produce firm NRTC.

Despite the Iran war, the company has not changed its investment strategy and will continue to deploy capital in global markets, Mr Shueb told The National in an interview in May.

IHC planned to invest up to $8 billion over the next six months in sectors including mining, energy and financial services, he said.

The company last month posted a 220 per cent surge in second-quarter profit to Dh12.8 billion ($3.5 billion), boosted by a sharp increase in energy and mining revenue.

Revenue for the quarter rose by more than a third year-on-year to Dh33.4 billion.

IHC's latest acquisition comes amid growth in the global space economy, driven by declining launch costs, growing demand for satellite-enabled data and services, and increasing investment in sovereign space capabilities.

Through Marlan Space, IHC said it will "seek to build on Abu Dhabi’s growing role in advanced technologies while supporting the development of commercially scalable space infrastructure and services with international reach".

The transaction also boosts IHC’s exposure to technology-led sectors, adding to its broader investments across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies, it said.