Dow soars as Democrats sweep both chambers of Congress

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US midterms

US stocks rallied on Wednesday after Democrats romped to power in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, while President Donald Trump's acceptance of the midterm election results eased fears of political uncertainty.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was more than 1,000 points higher when the opening bell rang on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were both up 1.2 per cent.

A Democratic sweep threatens to challenge cryptocurrency, financial firms, Big Tech and AI titans that have until now benefited from the Trump administration's deregulation agenda. Holding control of the Senate also provides Democrats with vast oversight power.

“LAWYER UP,” Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California and the party's top policymaker on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, posted on social media.

Big Tech shares were mixed. Nvidia was down 0.50 per cent. Tesla and SpaceX were down 4.35 and 2.20 per cent, respectively, while Meta was up 2.25 per cent and Microsoft gained 6.38 per cent. Google's parent company Alphabet was trading 5.14 per cent higher.

Artificial intelligence was expected to be a particular point of focus after Democrats made inroads into Texas and Georgia, where some of the backlash against the AI buildout has been fiercest.

Aliasgar Tambawala, chief investment officer at the Klay Group, said a Democratic sweep is unlikely to derail the AI buildout or the billions of dollars in capex spending to fund it.

“Any legislation designed to materially restrict AI investment would still face President Trump's veto. He has been explicitly supportive of accelerating data centre construction, domestic technology investment, and reshoring manufacturing,” he said.

Mr Trump told The New York Times that he was “absolutely willing” to accept the midterm election results, and was prepared to work with Democratic politicians.

The US dollar fell against its group of 10 peers. Yields on the 10-year Treasury slid roughly 2 basis points to 4.93 per cent, with the yield on the 30-year Treasury almost unchanged at 4.12 per cent as investors expected Democrats to rein in government spending.

“We see the result as mildly bearish for the greenback. A Democratic Congress is likely to rein in Trump’s fiscally expansionary agenda, easing deficit concerns and taking some of the heat out of the Treasury sell-off,” Matthew Ryan, head of market research at Ebury, wrote in a note.

The price of Bitcoin rose 2.30 per cent to $79,171.52. Crypto corporations poured $206 million into the midterm elections, according to data compiled by Public Citizen. However, crypto-backed political action committees' $63 million push to oppose a Democrat in Ohio's Senate race failed.

Asian stocks

In Asia, equity benchmarks slid, reversing earlier gains.

MSCI's broadest ⁠index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 per cent. South Korea's Kopsi slid 3.6 per cent, giving up its earlier gains of more than 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei index fell 3.5 per cent, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong slipped 0.22 per cent. China’s Shanghai SE index also retreated by 0.21 per cent, while stocks in India dropped 0.13 per cent.

European stocks rebounded, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 1.85 per cent and Germany's Dax gaining 2.23 per cent as of 7.08pm GST. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.59 per cent.