What the Fed rate increase tells us about the economic environment ahead

With the US Federal Reserve having raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday to 3.75 per cent-4 per cent, its first increase since 2023, the immediate focus has now shifted to what its latest decision tells us about the economic environment ahead.

More importantly, its updated projections point to another increase before the end of the year, while inflation is expected to remain above its 2 per cent target through 2027.

This is a significant change from the assumption that the next phase of the global interest-rate cycle would simply involve a gradual return towards lower borrowing costs. The more important development, however, remains the rise in long-term government bond yields.

The US 10-year Treasury yield recently moved above 5 per cent, while the 30-year yield has risen to levels last seen before the global financial crisis.

Long-term yields are not simply a reflection of where the Fed sets overnight interest rates. They incorporate expectations for inflation and growth, government borrowing requirements and the compensation investors demand for holding long-duration debt.

The message therefore goes beyond “the Fed may raise rates”. Investors are increasingly asking whether inflation will remain structurally higher, whether government deficits can continue to expand without pushing borrowing costs higher, and how much additional government debt the private sector is willing to absorb.

The Fed's latest projections reinforce these concerns. It sees inflation remaining elevated while economic growth and employment remain comparatively resilient. The Fed is therefore tightening policy because inflation remains too high despite a relatively strong economy, which makes the bond-market signal particularly relevant.

The same phenomenon is visible elsewhere. UK 30-year gilt yields are approaching 6 per cent, while European government bond yields remain substantially higher than during the post-financial crisis era. Japanese government bond yields have also moved sharply higher.

The possibility is therefore emerging of a global bond market in which governments increasingly have to compete for capital. That would represent a fundamental change from the post-financial crisis period, when central banks themselves became major buyers of government debt and exceptionally low, and sometimes negative, yields were treated as normal.

Normally, higher US interest rates and Treasury yields would support the dollar. The immediate reaction has indeed been positive, as short-term US yields rose and expectations of further tightening increased. But the longer-term relationship is less straightforward.

If higher US yields primarily reflect stronger economic growth and attractive investment returns, they should support the dollar. If they increasingly reflect concerns about fiscal sustainability, inflation and the supply of government debt, the relationship becomes more complicated.

The dollar can benefit from its safe-haven status while simultaneously facing questions about the longer-term risk premium attached to US assets. It may therefore remain supported in the short term, but sustained strength is not guaranteed simply because US interest rates are higher.

Implications for the Gulf

For the Gulf, the implications are particularly interesting. Most Gulf Co-operation Council currencies are pegged to the US dollar, meaning American monetary policy is transmitted directly into domestic financial conditions. Higher US rates therefore mean higher borrowing costs for Gulf banks, corporates, households and governments.

But the Gulf is not simply a victim of higher rates. The same geopolitical developments contributing to higher global inflation have also supported oil prices. Brent remains above $100 a barrel, providing a substantial revenue boost to the region's oil exporters.

This creates an unusual divergence. Gulf governments can face higher global financing costs at precisely the time that stronger hydrocarbon revenue are improving their fiscal positions. For countries with substantial sovereign wealth and relatively strong external balances, this is more manageable than it would be for highly indebted economies.

For sovereign wealth funds and large institutional investors, higher global bond yields are not necessarily bad news. After years in which attractive returns on high-quality fixed income were difficult to find, 5 per cent-plus yields on long-duration US government debt begin to look considerably more interesting.

The Fed's decision matters, but the more consequential signal may come from what happens to 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields in the months ahead. If long-term yields fall as inflation expectations become anchored, markets may conclude that the Fed has restored confidence in price stability.

If, however, yields remain elevated or rise further despite tighter monetary policy, the message will be different. It would suggest that investors believe the underlying problem is bigger than the policy rate: persistent inflation, large fiscal deficits, geopolitical risk and a growing supply of government debt. That would confirm the warning embedded in global bond markets over recent months.

The world may not be returning to the inflationary 1970s, nor does a return to ultra-low interest rates look inevitable. What markets increasingly appear to be pricing is something in between: a structurally higher cost of capital, greater volatility and a much smaller margin for policy error.