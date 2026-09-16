US Fed raises interest rates: What does it mean for the UAE?

The Central Bank of the UAE on Wednesday raised its base rate for the Overnight Deposit Facility by 25 basis points to 3.9 per cent from 3.65 per cent.

This comes after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, from 3.75 to 4 per cent, as policymakers responded to geopolitical developments. As the dirham is pegged to the dollar, the UAE typically raises or lowers interest rates in tandem with the US.

At the Fed's previous meeting in July, rates were held at 3.50 per cent to 3.75 per cent, while the UAE Central Bank kept its base rate unchanged at 3.65 per cent.

What does it mean for UAE consumers?

Changes in the UAE base rate feed through to borrowing costs and can affect the Emirates Interbank Offered Rate, or Eibor, which is used as a benchmark for mortgages and other loans.

Homeowners with variable-rate mortgages are among those most exposed to an increase. Higher benchmark rates can push up monthly repayments, while borrowers whose fixed-rate periods are ending could also face higher costs when their mortgages are repriced.

New buyers may find mortgages more expensive, potentially reducing the amount they can afford to borrow.

Personal loans, car finance and credit-card borrowing can also become more expensive as interest rates rise, putting additional pressure on household budgets.

Savers, however, could benefit. Higher rates can lead banks to offer better returns on fixed deposits and savings products, while money-market investments and some fixed-income assets can also become more attractive.

What does it mean for prices?

Higher interest rates are designed to bring inflation under control by making borrowing more expensive and encouraging saving. That can reduce demand in the economy and, over time, ease pressure on prices.

But higher rates do not directly reduce the cost of groceries, rents or other everyday expenses, particularly when inflation is being driven by global factors such as energy and commodity prices.

For UAE consumers, that creates competing pressures. Higher borrowing costs can squeeze household spending, while elevated oil and other input costs can continue to affect the price of goods and services.

The dirham's dollar peg can provide some relief when the US currency strengthens, as imports from countries whose currencies weaken against the dollar can become cheaper.

However, internationally traded commodities can move independently. Gold prices, for example, reached Dh559.50 a gram for 24-carat metal in the UAE in August.

Higher prices were changing consumer behaviour, with some shoppers opting for lighter jewellery and smaller gold bars and coins rather than stopping purchases altogether.

What happens next?

Attention will now turn to the Fed's next meeting in late October. Policymakers will be watching inflation, employment and energy prices for signs of whether further rate increases are needed.

For UAE households, the immediate focus will be on how the rate increase feeds through to Eibor and the rates banks charge on mortgages and other borrowing.