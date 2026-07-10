Rates are heading up again, and the Gulf will feel it fast

At the start of the year, everybody expected interest rates to keep falling. That no longer looks like the way to bet.

Instead, analysts say the world is heading into another rate-tightening cycle as central banks try to contain inflation, fuelled in part by higher energy prices linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

That's bad news for borrowers as it will squeeze household budgets and raise business financing costs. It also creates fresh challenges for stock markets, particularly the high-flying US technology sector.

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Global Macro, said this helps explain the recent volatility in US technology shares, although it's far from the only factor.

"After a remarkable rally, investors have become increasingly sensitive to stretched valuations, rising infrastructure costs associated with AI, and a more hawkish outlook for US monetary policy."

The record-breaking flotation of Elon Musk's SpaceX briefly revived enthusiasm, but investors are again focusing on the threat posed by higher interest rates.

The US Federal Reserve has a new chair in Kevin Warsh, who has made it clear he believes inflation remains too high. Markets have switched from expecting rate cuts to pricing in increases from today's Federal Funds Rate of 3.50 per cent to 3.75 per cent, with September seen as the most likely timing. Because GCC currencies are largely pegged to the dollar, any move by the Fed is likely to be mirrored across the region.

Households will feel it fastest

Tony Hallside, chief executive of Dubai-based broker STP Partners, said higher US rates will quickly feed through to UAE and Gulf consumers. "Households with floating-rate debt will feel it fastest. Mortgages, personal loans, car finance and credit card balances all become more expensive."

The timing is awkward because many household costs, particularly rent, insurance, education and services, remain elevated. "The squeeze will mostly be felt by younger families, recent homeowners and residents who rely on credit to manage large expenses."

Mr Hallside warned homeowners coming to the end of fixed-rate deals could face sharply higher repayments, while first-time buyers may qualify for smaller mortgages. "A higher rate can reduce the loan a household qualifies for, and the margin of safety. Buyers should stress-test repayments at least one to two percentage points above today's offer."

A silver lining for savers

There is some good news. Savers should finally earn a decent return after years of rock-bottom rates. "Higher rates can make fixed deposits, money market funds and high-quality sukuk more attractive," Mr Hallside said. However, he urged savers to compare returns after inflation, fees and any lock-up periods.

Arun Muralidhar, adjunct professor of finance at Georgetown University and co-founder of Mcube Investment Technologies, said two years of relatively loose monetary policy are drawing to a close even though the Fed has yet to hit its 2 per cent inflation target.

He argued that while higher borrowing costs will hurt in the short term, ultra-low interest rates also left many households worse off by increasing the cost of meeting long-term liabilities such as retirement.

"With rates expected to stay higher for longer, consumers should prioritise paying down high-interest consumer debt and consider fixing mortgage rates where possible."

Mr Muralidhar added: "Look past the immediate bumpiness of interest rates and focus on securing a real standard of living for the future."

Quote Households with floating-rate debt will feel it fastest. Mortgages, personal loans, car finance and credit card balances all become more expensive Tony Hallside ,

chief executive, STP Partners

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, said borrowers can at least take comfort that interest rates should still remain below their 2024 highs.

However, he warned higher borrowing costs are likely to make households and businesses more cautious. "Consumers often postpone large purchases, increase savings and prioritise debt repayment."

Smaller firms may delay investment until financing becomes cheaper, Mr Valecha added. "Companies with strong balance sheets and low debt are generally better positioned and may even gain market share as weaker competitors pull back."

He said higher borrowing costs could also weigh on property and heavily indebted companies. "Rather than reducing equity exposure altogether, investors may consider focusing on businesses with strong balance sheets, healthy cash flows and resilient earnings, as they tend to perform relatively better during periods of tighter financial conditions."

Mr Valecha urged households to review budgets, pay down expensive debt where possible and build an emergency fund covering three to six months' essential spending. "A disciplined approach to spending, borrowing and saving is likely to be the best defence in a higher-rate environment."

Prepare now, don't wait

Darren Clarke, trader at Lunaro Financial Markets, said households shouldn't wait until rates actually rise before reviewing their finances. "We now have a window to prepare."

He urged borrowers to review any loans linked to variable rates, budget for another increase and prioritise clearing expensive debt. "It may be practical to clear high-cost debt like credit cards first. This removes a certain cost rather than chasing an uncertain return."

Savers with surplus cash could also consider fixed-term deposits or high-quality bonds, which now offer much more competitive returns than during the ultra-low interest rate era.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AFP Info

Mr Clarke added that investors should favour financially robust companies over those using cheap borrowing to fund expansion. "Stay diversified and judge any return after inflation, not by the headline rate."

Investors should focus less on chasing returns and more on building resilient portfolios, said Madhur Kakkar, founder and chief executive of Elevate Financial Services. "In a higher-rate environment, cash and high-quality fixed income become more attractive, but the bigger point is to make sure the portfolio is still aligned with liquidity needs, risk tolerance and the ability to wait out volatility."

Mr Kakkar said the UAE's combination of relatively low inflation and tax-free investment returns gives savers an advantage. But he urged people to stress-test budgets, reduce unnecessary borrowing and keep some cash readily available. "The key is to use the higher-rate environment thoughtfully, balancing better income from deposits and fixed-income investments with diversification, rather than overreacting to short-term rate moves."

A change in the rules, not a crisis

Shivkumar Rohira, chief executive (EMEA) at Klay Group, said investors shouldn't become obsessed with predicting the next interest rate move. "Higher rates do not necessarily imply a negative investment environment. Rather, they change the relative attractiveness of different asset classes."

He said that rising financing costs make businesses more selective about their expansion plans, acquisitions and leveraged investments. "They have a greater focus on projects that can generate durable and predictable cash flows. Discretionary or vanity projects may become less feasible."

Mr Rohira urged investors to avoid excessive borrowing, diversify across markets and keep enough liquidity so they are never forced to sell long-term assets at the wrong time.

The effects of higher interest rates build steadily rather than arriving all at once, said Hamza Dweik, head of trading (MENA) at Saxo Bank. "The overall impact of higher interest rates in the UAE and GCC is not abrupt but cumulative."

Mr Dweik noted that banks can actually benefit because higher rates improve lending margins, but investors must adapt to a different financial landscape. "The environment becomes less about cheap liquidity and more about efficiency of capital."

That means placing greater emphasis on strong balance sheets, dependable income and financial resilience rather than assuming cheap borrowing will continue to drive markets higher.

Of course, a lot could change. As the oil price falls, interest rate expectations could flip again. But it makes sense to prepare for the tougher scenario, and treat any easier monetary policy shift as a bonus.