UAE residents avoid gold rush with smart shopping after prices hit three-month high

Market-savvy UAE residents are avoiding leaping into a gold rush after prices of the precious metal surged to a three-month high this week.

Experts said customers are adopting a strategic approach: tracking price fluctuations closely while investing in lighter jewellery and smaller coins and bars rather than delaying purchases.

Gold prices soared when the market opened on Monday, with 24-karat gold trading at Dh559.50 per gram.

However, on Wednesday, gold prices remained steady after four consecutive days of rallies.

Going for gold

“The market is currently seeing a shift from volume-led buying to value-conscious buying,” said Anil Dhanak, managing director of Kanz Jewels, which has several branches across Dubai.

He added that overall demand for gold remained strong even as customers grew more cautious about budgets.

Consumer interest high

Retailers said the current trend was driven by a combination of global economic uncertainty, expectations around interest rate cuts, a weaker US dollar, and continued investor demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Central bank buying is also supporting sentiment.

Tawhid Abdulla, chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group, said: “We generally see consumer interest remain resilient even when prices move higher. Consumers remain engaged with the market, although they are becoming more mindful of the timing and value of their purchases.

“Most consumers don't necessarily postpone a purchase altogether but instead adjust the quantity, product type, or budget to suit their needs.”

Tawhid Abdulla, chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group. Photo: Tawhid Abdulla Show caption: Tawhid Abdulla, chairman of Dubai Jewellery Group. Photo: Ta…

Rather than stepping back from the market, buyers are closely following prices and purchasing during falls.

“High prices haven't stopped buyers – they are tracking rates daily,” said Chirag Vora, managing director of Bafleh Jewellers. “Every small dip triggers immediate buying, both in-store and online, as customers rush to lock the rate before it goes up again.”

Smart shopping

According to Mr Vora, shoppers are buying “smarter”. He cites a rise in lightweight daily-wear jewellery of 10g to 12g, against around 20g previously, as well as 24-karat coins and bars for saving and gifting.

John Paul Alukkas, chief executive of international jeweller Joyalukkas, said the shift indicated more disciplined shoppers. “We are seeing a fascinating trend: buyers are becoming far more strategic.

“Rather than rushing in during volatile spikes, they are waiting for those brief price corrections to enter the market,” he said. The company's advance-booking offers are also being used to lock in current rates, he said.

Customers are waiting for brief price corrections to enter the market. Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National Show caption: Customers are waiting for brief price corrections to enter t…

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, which has stores across 14 countries, is reporting similar trends, with customers spending more time evaluating designs and budgets, while conversion rates remain steady.

“Gold continues to be viewed not only as an ornament but also as a long-term store of value, which sustains buying intent even amid periods of price volatility,” said Shamlal Ahamed, the company’s managing director for international operations.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds. Photo: Shamlal Ahamed Show caption: Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operatio…

To help buyers manage price swings, Malabar Gold and Diamonds offers a scheme allowing customers to pay 50 per cent or 100 per cent up front to lock in prevailing rates for three or six months, with the option to buy at the lower rate if prices fall during that period.

Investment-focused buyers

Retailers said demand for coins and small bars has risen among investment-focused buyers, drawn by lower making charges and the ability to buy in smaller denominations. Jewellery purchases, meanwhile, remain concentrated around weddings and festivals, with some families buying in stages rather than all at once.

Mr Abdulla said the Emirates' demand base was also supported by residents buying gold to take home while travelling, as well as a broader culture of gifting tied to weddings and celebrations.

The upcoming festive season in India is expected to significantly boost demand.

“Gold purchases are deeply woven into cultural traditions and celebrations. For many families, jewellery purchases during festivals and special occasions are considered essential rather than discretionary,” said Mr Ahamed.

While higher prices have reduced the volume of gold purchased per transaction, retailers say overall interest has not declined. “Customers tend to adjust the weight and design rather than completely postpone their purchases, especially during wedding and festive periods,” Mr Dhanak said.