Oil prices set for steep weekly drop despite supply concerns amid US-Venezuela tension

Oil prices were up on Friday morning over supply concerns amid mounting US military action in Venezuela, but remained on pace for a steep weekly decline of almost 4 per cent on fears of a glut.

The market remains cautiously optimistic over a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's crude, was up 0.42 per cent at $61.54 a barrel at 12.19pm UAE time on Friday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, added 0.52 per cent to $57.90 per barrel.

From last Friday's close, Brent and WTI are on track to decline by about 3.5 per cent. Year-to-date, Brent has given up nearly 18 per cent, while WTI has slid more than 19 per cent.

Oil's early Friday gains came amid bargain-hunting buying and potential short-covering after sliding to eight-week lows, said Vandana Hari, chief executive of Singapore-based Vanda Insights.

"Though the oversupply narrative has reclaimed centre stage as the US-led Ukraine peace efforts grind on, this week’s sharp escalation in US-Venezuela tensions, which have also spilt over into the oil arena, is bolstering risk premium," she said.

The US has boosted its forces in what Washington says is a campaign to curb illegal drugs. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the White House of attempting to use military pressure to overthrow him.

The situation came to a head this week when the US seized a tanker, called Skipper, off the coast of Venezuela after claims it was being used to smuggle Iranian oil. Caracas condemned the move as an act of piracy. Washington is reportedly planning to intercept more ships under similar suspicion.

Venezuela has suggested the US is attempting to get hold of the South American nation's crude reserves, which are the world's biggest, estimated at more than 300 billion barrels last year, just ahead of Saudi Arabia.

"Heightened tensions between the US and Venezuela continue to keep traders mindful of possible supply interruptions," said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Dubai-based Century Financial.

On the other hand, talks between Russia and Ukraine to end their war have stalled, adding another layer to oil market uncertainty.

Any peace deal between Moscow and Kiev would add more downward pressure to crude prices, though a breakthrough is unlikely given the political demands, analysts at National Bank of Kuwait said.

"Even if an agreement materialised and oil sanctions [on Russia] were lifted, supply gains may not be as strong as anticipated given that Russian oil supplies were already flowing fairly freely [to China and India especially] – albeit at heavily discounted prices under the price cap [from the US, EU and Group of Seven]," they said.

Oxford Economics forecasts oil prices to continue declining in the next two years. Brent is pegged to end 2026 at $58 a barrel, easing to $55 in 2027, the UK research firm said.

Supply is expected to grow by 1.6 million barrels per day to about 106 million bpd next year, 2.5 million bpd higher than its previous baseline, reflecting "stronger-than-expected US production despite lower prices and a faster ramp-up of new Brazilian projects", Oxford oil and gas forecasting head Bridget Payne said.

Last month, the Opec+ group of producers agreed to keep oil production levels unchanged and approved a mechanism to determine members' maximum output capacity.