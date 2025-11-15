Stock markets swing over tech bubble fears and non-committal Fed

Global stock markets ended mixed on Friday, recovering some ground after a Thursday sell-off sparked by growing fears that a suspected technology bubble will burst and speculation over the US Federal Reserve's next move.

Investors are increasingly worried that the red-hot tech sector is overvalued and might crash, similar to what happened during the dotcom bubble in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which wiped out billions and put companies out of business.

"The honeymoon phase where 'AI innovation' justified any budget is over, replaced by brutal questions about cost per query, accuracy rates and measurable business outcomes," said Manisha Khanna, a senior product manager at US software firm SAS.

Investors are also keeping tabs on the Fed, after officials voiced doubts about a third consecutive rate cut in December, following the end of the longest government shutdown in US history.

The shutdown created a data gap for the US central bank, which heavily relies on consumer, labour and inflation data to drive its interest rate decisions.

"What likely triggered the selloff was the growing realisation that a full set of jobs and inflation data won’t land before the Federal Reserve’s December meeting," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"And if that’s the case - and if the Fed retains even a minimum degree of independence and reason - it wouldn’t cut rates blindly."

The Fed's comments hit safe-haven gold, which fell by as much as 3 per cent before paring losses. The precious metal, which has scaled new highs in 2025, settled 2.62 per cent lower at $4,080.78 per ounce.

Bitcoin was also hit, falling to the $95,000 level before recovering. It was down 1 per cent at about $96,200 on Saturday.

On Wall Street, indices recovered from early losses thanks to a rebound from Nvidia, as investors look forward to the stock market darling's third-quarter report next week.

Manus on Markets: US government shutdown ends, what's next? 01:40

The artificial intelligence chip leader and world's most valuable company fell by more than 3.5 per cent on Thursday and began the day 3.4 per cent lower, but recovered to end the week 1.8 per cent higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.7 per cent lower and the S&P 500 retreated 0.1 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.1 per cent gain.

For the week, the Dow added 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 0.5 per cent. Year-to-date, the indices are up about 11 per cent, 15 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

"The next [economic] reports [would] give the Fed clarity it has lacked during the shutdown ... the possibility of a December reduction stays open," said Nigel Green, chief executive of Dubai-based financial services firm deVere Group.

“If the data supports that pattern, the conversation moves toward a more supportive policy setting. Investors then find renewed interest in US equities, especially Big Tech and companies tied to demand and investment growth," he said.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 fell on reports that the government had stopped its plans to raise income tax on its upcoming budget.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce the autumn budget on November 26, amid a growing deficit, inflation and high borrowing costs; not raising income tax will be breaking an election pledge.

Frankfurt's DAX declined 0.7 per cent, while Paris's CAC 40 retreated 0.8 per cent.

Earlier in Asia, major stock markets dove amid the tech bubble-fuelled sell-off and uncertainty on the Fed's next interest rate decision.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 1.8 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 1.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite fell 1 per cent. Seoul's Kospi was hit hard, finishing nearly 4 per cent lower.

Oil prices, meanwhile, settled more than 2 per cent higher on Friday and posted a weekly gain amid supply concerns as a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Brent added 2.19 per cent to close at $64.39 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 2.39 per cent to $60.09 per barrel.

ABU%20DHABI'S%20KEY%20TOURISM%20GOALS%3A%20BY%20THE%20NUMBERS %3Cp%3EBy%202030%2C%20Abu%20Dhabi%20aims%20to%20achieve%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2039.3%20million%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20nearly%2064%25%20up%20from%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20Dh90%20billion%20contribution%20to%20GDP%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20about%2084%25%20more%20than%20Dh49%20billion%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%20178%2C000%20new%20jobs%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20bringing%20the%20total%20to%20about%20366%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%2052%2C000%20hotel%20rooms%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20up%2053%25%20from%2034%2C000%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%207.2%20million%20international%20visitors%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20almost%2090%25%20higher%20compared%20to%202023's%203.8%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%80%A2%203.9%20international%20overnight%20hotel%20stays%2C%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2022%25%20more%20from%203.2%20nights%20in%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

FIXTURES Monday, January 28

Iran v Japan, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Tuesday, January 29

UAEv Qatar, Mohamed Bin Zayed Stadium (6pm) Friday, February 1

Final, Zayed Sports City Stadium (6pm)

Match info Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 85') Man of the match: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

UAE%20FIXTURES %3Cp%3EWednesday%2019%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Kuwait%3Cbr%3EFriday%2021%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Hong%20Kong%3Cbr%3ESunday%2023%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Singapore%3Cbr%3EWednesday%2026%20April%20%E2%80%93%20UAE%20v%20Bahrain%3Cbr%3ESaturday%2029%20April%20%E2%80%93%20Semi-finals%3Cbr%3ESunday%2030%20April%20%E2%80%93%20Third%20position%20match%3Cbr%3EMonday%201%20May%20%E2%80%93%20Final%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

The flights: South African Airways flies from Dubai International Airport with a stop in Johannesburg, with prices starting from around Dh4,000 return. Emirates can get you there with a stop in Lusaka from around Dh4,600 return.

The details: Visas are available for 247 Zambian kwacha or US$20 (Dh73) per person on arrival at Livingstone Airport. Single entry into Victoria Falls for international visitors costs 371 kwacha or $30 (Dh110). Microlight flights are available through Batoka Sky, with 15-minute flights costing 2,265 kwacha (Dh680).

Accommodation: The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Hotel by Anantara is an ideal place to stay, within walking distance of the falls and right on the Zambezi River. Rooms here start from 6,635 kwacha (Dh2,398) per night, including breakfast, taxes and Wi-Fi. Water arrivals cost from 587 kwacha (Dh212) per person.

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

WHAT%20IS%20'JUICE%20JACKING'%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Juice%20jacking%2C%20in%20the%20simplest%20terms%2C%20is%20using%20a%20rogue%20USB%20cable%20to%20access%20a%20device%20and%20compromise%20its%20contents%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20exploit%20is%20taken%20advantage%20of%20by%20the%20fact%20that%20the%20data%20stream%20and%20power%20supply%20pass%20through%20the%20same%20cable.%20The%20most%20common%20example%20is%20connecting%20a%20smartphone%20to%20a%20PC%20to%20both%20transfer%20data%20and%20charge%20the%20former%20at%20the%20same%20time%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20The%20term%20was%20first%20coined%20in%202011%20after%20researchers%20created%20a%20compromised%20charging%20kiosk%20to%20bring%20awareness%20to%20the%20exploit%3B%20when%20users%20plugged%20in%20their%20devices%2C%20they%20received%20a%20security%20warning%20and%20discovered%20that%20their%20phones%20had%20paired%20to%20the%20kiosk%2C%20according%20to%20US%20cybersecurity%20company%20Norton%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20While%20juice%20jacking%20is%20a%20real%20threat%2C%20there%20have%20been%20no%20known%20widespread%20instances.%20Apple%20and%20Google%20have%20also%20added%20security%20layers%20to%20prevent%20this%20on%20the%20iOS%20and%20Android%20devices%2C%20respectively%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A