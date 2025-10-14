Global markets are shrugging off uncertainty amid volatility, IMF says

The International Monetary Fund said markets have grown complacent despite lingering trade tensions, as risks to global financial stability remain elevated.

In its latest Global Financial Stability Report, released on Tuesday, the fund said asset prices had returned to stretched valuations after a volatile period in April, following US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcement.

“Complacency basically refers to the observation that markets are shrugging off the broader level of uncertainty that commentators, analysts, economists … point to,” said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department.

Global financial stability risks have receded only modestly since April, the fund said in its report. It warned risk asset prices are well above fundamentals and could lead to disorderly corrections in the event of adverse shocks.

Since a broad global sell-off in April, US markets have reached record highs. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are up about 13 per cent and 17 per cent this year, respectively, while the Dow Jones is up about 9 per cent.

European markets have rebounded similarly, with the Europe Stoxx 600 up roughly 11 per cent this year. Meanwhile, emerging markets have been outperforming US equities partly because of a weaker dollar.

Complacency basically refers to the observation that markets are shrugging off the broader level of uncertainty that commentators, analysts, economists … point to Tobias Adrian ,

IMF monetary and capital markets department

US-China trade tension flared again ahead of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, as Mr Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Beijing after it announced plans to impose strict export controls on rare earth minerals.

Wall Street rebounded on Monday after a sell-off on Friday, after Mr Trump softened his tone on China on Sunday. “But the magnitude was fairly contained relative to say what we saw in April,” Mr Adrian said.

He added that he was surprised by the resiliency that markets, particularly among emerging economies, have shown this year.

“Capital markets really have played a role as a shock absorber relative to all kinds of policy announcements," he said. "That's a very good development, right?”

Mr Adrian said he saw no reason for the resiliency to stop, pointing to strong global regulation of banks and non-banks. However, he said the fund remained concerned about the longer-term debt of countries, with the fund projecting total debt-to-GDP to rise to about 100 per cent of GDP over the next two years, which could place pressure on global capital markets.

AI growth

Strong performance in the US this year has largely been linked to growing investment in artificial intelligence, with hundreds of billions of dollars being poured into infrastructure and AI-related projects.

Rising valuations have led analysts to compare the AI surge to the dotcom bubble of the 1990s that burst when many internet-based companies whose investments propelled market gains failed.

Chillers that cool water form part of the OpenAI data centre in Abilene, Texas. Reuters

Mr Adrian said that, unlike the dotcom era, the tech companies driving the AI boom are hugely profitable. “So in that sense, it's not a bubble, it is actual profits, and they feed into aggregate macro activity,” he said. “Of course, profitability going forward could disappoint, but today that has surprised to the upside. And so it's a different conservation, really.”

He added that price-earnings ratios are relatively stretched, with the fund assessing it is about 10 per cent overvalued compared to its estimated overvaluation of 20 per cent in 1999.

Mr Adrian said the direct financial stability implication of a readjustment of tech stocks would likely be limited if profitability expectations are not realised in the future, noting many investments in AI have been cash or equity funded. "There's some leverage, but it's fairly contained,” he said.

However, there could be larger implications for the macroeconomic picture. One JP Morgan analysis suggests AI-related capital expenditures contributed to 1.1 per cent to GDP growth in the US the first half of this year, outpacing the consumer as the driver behind economic growth.

“Real investment in data centres and other technology-related investments, at this point, make up the entire investment of the US economy,” Mr Adrian said. "So there's a pronounced sectoral shift in terms of investment behaviour. And so how that unfolds, I think, will be important to watch.”

The Light of the Moon Director: Jessica M Thompson Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, Michael Stahl-David Three stars

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

What is graphene? Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb. It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties. It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

RESULT Chelsea 2 Willian 13' Ross Barkley 64' Liverpool 0

EXPATS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lulu%20Wang%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nicole%20Kidman%2C%20Sarayu%20Blue%2C%20Ji-young%20Yoo%2C%20Brian%20Tee%2C%20Jack%20Huston%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A