Multiply Group Q2 profit soars as income from businesses rises

Multiply Group, an Abu Dhabi-based technology-focused investment holding company, posted a 267 per cent rise in its annual net profit for the second quarter of this year, driven by strong operational performance of its subsidiaries.

The net profit attributable to shareholders for the three-month period stood at Dh362 million ($98.5 million), Multiply said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Meanwhile, profit from Multiply Group’s operating entities rose by 33.6 per cent annually in the April-June period to Dh215 million, excluding both realised and unrealised fair value gains, the company said.

Fair value earnings reflect gains and losses from companies that Multiply does not control.

Revenue for the second quarter rose by about 4 per cent to Dh276 billion while assets rose more than 2 per cent to Dh1.43 billion.

The results highlight “the growth across our diversified portfolio of assets, driven by our pursuit of creating long-term value through strategic investments”, said Multiply Group chief executive Samia Bouazza.

“We remain focused on building our verticals, growing our operating businesses and further enhancing our income streams to power sustained growth.

“With access to Dh2 billion [$544 million] in cash and over Dh4 billion [$1 billion] in financing capacity, we continue to seek lucrative opportunities here in the UAE and globally.”

Multiply, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company, was listed on the ADX in December 2021 through a private placement deal that raised Dh3.1 billion and was 16 times oversubscribed.

The company has been investing across its two units, Multiply and Multiply+.

Multiply operates and invests in four business lines – mobility, energy and utilities, media and communications, and beauty and wellness.

The company is also planning to launch a new business division either this year or next, which will focus on fashion, Ms Bouazza told The National in May.

Meanwhile, Multiply+, the group's sector-agnostic investment arm, has set a target of double-digit returns across several asset classes.

The group's investments include stakes in businesses such as Emirates Driving Company, Viola Communications, the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, better known as Taqa, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Borouge and Getty Images.

In the second quarter, the group expanded its media portfolio by acquiring a 55 per cent stake in Media247 and invested $100 million in Breakwater Energy, a subsidiary of EIG, an institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors.

Among its subsidiaries, Omorfia Group, Multiply's wellness and beauty anchor company, reported net profit growth of 60 per cent annually in the second quarter while Emirates Driving Company registered a net profit increase of 29 per cent during the period, the group said.

Pal Cooling Holding, a district cooling company, posted a 19 per cent rise in net profit during the period.

The group's current public market portfolio is valued at Dh33.4 billion, versus an invested amount of Dh12.3 billion, it said.