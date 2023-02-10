Multiply Group’s full year profit surges on higher revenue

Multiply Group, an Abu Dhabi technology-focused investment holding company, said its full-year 2022 profit surged as revenue more than tripled.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the 12-month period to the end of December surged to Dh18.4 billion ($5 billion), compared to about Dh185 million for the same period in the previous year, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period rose more than three times to Dh1.12 billion from about Dh372 million. Investment and other income also soared last year.

Last year was "transformative", said said chief executive Samia Bouazza.

"We made a series of significant strategic investments that accelerated the growth of the company while, at the same time, our operating companies continued to deliver strong recurring earnings," she said.

"Our diverse portfolio has reached a scale that positions us well to continue growing our verticals and move forward with our strategy of focusing on cash-generating businesses with agile strategies."

More to follow...