Pfizer raises 2022 sales guidance after beating Q3 expectations

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer raised its 2022 revenue guidance after posting a 6 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit and beating analysts’ sales expectations during the period.

The New York-based company’s net profit rose to more than $8.6 billion in the three months to the end of September, nearly $462 million more than the same period last year.

However, Pfizer's July-September revenue dropped nearly 6 per cent yearly to $22.6bn, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $21bn.

The drug maker raised its full year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34bn, up $2bn from the earlier expectations.

It also elevated the lower end of full-year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $99.5bn to $102bn, reflecting an “improved operational outlook combined with incremental unfavourable foreign exchange impacts”, the company said.

More to follow ...