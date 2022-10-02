Saudi Arabia's Marafiq to list shares on Tadawul amid regional IPO boom

Saudi Arabia-based Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu is pushing ahead with plans to list its shares on the Tadawul stock exchange amid continued initial public offering momentum in the region's equity markets.

The utility, known as Marafiq, received the regulatory approval for the public float on September 26, and plans to list 30 per cent of its share capital, or 73,094,500 ordinary shares, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The state-backed entity counts the kingdom’s sovereign investment fund the Public Investment Fund, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Saudi Aramco’s subsidiary Aramco Power Company and the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) among its shareholders, each with a 24.81 per cent stake.

The final offering price will be determined at the end of a book building process, the company said, without disclosing when it intends to list the shares.

“Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in Marafiq’s journey, a journey which began almost 20 years ago,” Mohammed Al-Zuabi, president and chief executive of Marafiq, said.

“We have since become an integrated utilities provider offering a full suite of services across the utilities value chain with a growing footprint across the kingdom.”

While capital markets in the US and Europe have slumped amid inflation woes and fears of a looming recession, equity markets in the GCC and the broader Mena region have experienced a flurry of IPOs, with various government-owned companies listing their shares.

Mena recorded a 500 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of listings during the first six months of this year, with 24 IPOs raising $13.5 billion, according to an EY report on Mena IPOs. In the second quarter of 2022, nine IPOs raised approximately $9bn.

Globally, 630 IPOs raised $95.4bn in proceeds during the first half, which is a significant annual drop of 46 per cent in the number of deals and 58 per cent slump in the proceeds raised, the report added.

The UAE was the biggest IPO market in terms of aggregate value of deals, while the kingdom led the volume, with five IPO deals in the first six months of the year, according to EY data.

Marafiq will be the fifth utility company to list on Tadawul, the Arab world’s biggest bourse, joining majors Saudi Electricity Company and Acwa Power.

Marafiq chief executive Mohammed Al-Zuabi. Photo: Marafiq

The company primarily serves industrial centres in Jubail and Yanbu and counts some of world’s largest industrial companies among its customers that accounted for 86 per cent of its total 6.2bn riyals ($1.65bn) revenue in 2021.

The company, which recorded 665 million riyals in net profit last year, has 15,147 residential and commercial customers and 4,132 industrial and government clients, it said on Sunday.

“Having such a solid customer base ensures sufficient and stable demand for utility services and low counterparty credit risk,” the company said.

Together Marafiq and its subsidiaries have about 4.8 gigawatts of gross power generating capacity, accounting for about 3.2 per cent the kingdom’s total.

Marafiq also provides water desalination, seawater cooling and wastewater treatment, with 1.3 million cubic metres a day of desalinated water.

“Marafiq is a critical component of Saudi Arabia’s industrial ambitions, which are central to the kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Khalid Al Salem, chairman of Marafiq, said.

“With our strong foothold in two of Saudi Arabia’s most strategically important industrial cities and a growing presence throughout the kingdom, the initial public offering of Marafiq is an opportunity for investors to not only benefit from our steady and reliable cash flow but also to be part of an exciting growth story.”

HSBC Saudi Arabia and Riyad Capital are joint financial advisers, bookrunners, joint global co-ordinator and underwriters on the deal. Al Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Saudi National Bank have been appointed as receiving agents.