Kuwait’s Agility second-quarter profit declines on discontinued operations

Kuwait-based Agility, one of the largest logistics companies in the Middle East and North Africa, reported a 58 per cent annual decline in second-quarter profit.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent company for three months to the end of June fell to 16 million Kuwaiti dinars ($52.25m) from 38.5m dinars during the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Friday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

“The decrease in net profits is mainly due to the inclusion of the results of discontinued operations in the comparative period,” it said.

Agility' GIL operations, which was sold in August 2021, was reported in its financials up to this period.

Profits from continued operations increased by 2 per cent for the second quarter, Agility said.

Net revenue during the three-month period rose 22 per cent to 72m dinars even as costs continued to climb.

General and administrative expenses for the period climbed 12 per cent to 13.2m dinars and finance costs jumped 23 per cent to 5.8m dinars. Cost of revenues for the quarter also climbed to 66.4m dinars from 53.1m dinars during the same period last year.

Earlier this week, Agility signed a new credit facility of €1.4 billion ($1.42bn) to fund the acquisition of UK-based John Menzies and other growth plans.

The company finalised its £763m acquisition of UK-based aviation company John Menzies in a deal that creates the world's biggest aviation services provider.

More to follow ...