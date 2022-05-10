Emirates Steel Arkan Q1 profit surges on higher sales

Improved demand and higher prices for its products contributed to its profitability

Close to 90 per cent of the revenue this year is expected to come from Emirates Steel while Arkan will contribute 10 per cent, Above, a steel factory in Eregli Karadeniz in Turkey. Erdemir via Bloomberg News
Emirates Steel Arkan, the largest publicly traded building materials company in the UAE, said its net profit surged in the first quarter of this year due to better operational performance and higher sales volumes following the merger of the two companies.

Net profit for the period climbed to Dh72.6 million ($19.7m), compared to Dh1.2m for the same period in 2021, the company said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue jumped to Dh2.04 billion during the period, compared to Dh233.5m in 2021. Close to 90 per cent of its revenue this year is expected to come from Emirates Steel while Arkan, which specialises in building materials, will contribute 10 per cent, the company said.

"Our enhanced operational efficiencies and proactive approach to sales were supported by improved levels of demand and higher prices," said Saeed Alremeithi, group chief executive, Emirates Steel Arkan.

"Despite an increase in geopolitical tensions, the outlook for the second quarter is favourable and the efforts we have made to improve the performance of our business units will continue to provide opportunities for further growth.”

Emirates Steel and Arkan Building Materials merged in the fourth quarter of 2021 to create an industrial group with assets of Dh13bn.

