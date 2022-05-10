Adnoc Drilling's first-quarter net income surges 59% on revenue growth

Strong performance from all business segments helped profit to climb to $175m during the reporting period

An Adnoc drilling rig. The company reported a sharp rise in its first-quarter net profit. Photo: Adnoc
Sarmad Khan
May 10, 2022

Adnoc's drilling subsidiary, Adnoc Drilling, reported a more than 59 per cent jump in its first-quarter net income as its fleet grew and revenue climbed on the back of strong performance from all business segments.

Net profit for the three-month period to the end of March rose to $175 million, Adnoc Drilling said in a bourse filing on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the reporting period rose almost 15 per cent to $601m as the company continued to support Adnoc’s efforts to boost its production capacity.

“As our revenues have grown, our profitability metrics have remained equally strong, with a market-leading Ebitda margin that is almost twice the industry average,” Abdulrahman Al Seiari, chief executive at Adnoc Drilling, said.

“At the same time, we are continuing to leverage our differentiated offering across the entire drilling value chain to further increase our share in the integrated drilling services market, which stood at 45 per cent at the end of the quarter.”

More to follow

Updated: May 10, 2022, 5:27 AM
