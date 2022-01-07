ADQ appoints new chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi’s holding company ADQ appointed Hisham Abdulkhaliq Malak as the new chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), the company said on Friday.

Mr Malak also serves as the undersecretary of the Department of Finance, according to a statement from ADQ.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, the current chief executive of ADX, will be the new managing director of the bourse, the statement said.

ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

