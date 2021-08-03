Lyft narrows second quarter loss with surge in active riders

Lyft's active riders reached 17.1 million in the second quarter. AFP

California-based Lyft narrowed its second quarter net loss to $251.9 million from $437m in the same period last year, beating analysts’ expectations. The popular ride-sharing company saw an increase in the number of active riders, perhaps a result of many US cities lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

The 125.5 percent revenue increase yielded $765m, almost $425.7m more than the prior year period. It was nearly 26 percent up on a quarterly basis and $68.1m more than the Refinitiv forecast.

Quote We beat our outlook across every metric and we have growing momentum Logan Green, Lyft's co-founder and chief executive

Founded in 2012, the company has strongly rebounded from the 2020 second quarter, which was badly impacted by the Covid-induced lockdowns across the US and Canada.

“We have consistently innovated and made big bets and this is just the beginning," said Lyft's co-founder and chief executive Logan Green.

Lyft’s stock rose briefly in after-hours trading, and drivers shared in the outperformance with record hourly earnings, according to the company.

Lyft's active riders topped 17.1 million in the second quarter, almost 97.3 percent, or 8.5 million more than the same period last year. It had 13.49 million active riders in the first quarter.

Revenue per active rider rose almost 14.4 per cent to $44.6 in the second quarter.

Lyft’s net loss for the April-June fiscal period includes $207.8m of stock-based compensation and payroll-related tax expenses. It also included more than $20m expense related to auto insurance liabilities.

Net loss margin for the second quarter was 32.9 percent compared to 128.8 percent in the same quarter last year.

The company also reported nearly $2.2 billion of unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of the three month period on June 30.

Last month, Lyft joined forces with automaker Ford and autonomous technology company Argo AI to launch 1,000 self-driving vehicles on Lyft’s ride-hailing network in various cities, across multiple markets, over the next five years.

As per the agreement, they will deploy self-driving cars, though backup safety drivers will also be aboard, with passenger rides beginning in Miami later this year and in Austin starting in 2022.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

RESULTS 6.30pm: Longines Conquest Classic Dh150,000 Maiden 1,200m.

Winner: Halima Hatun, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ismail Mohammed (trainer). 7.05pm: Longines Gents La Grande Classique Dh155,000 Handicap 1,200m.

Winner: Moosir, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Longines Equestrian Collection Dh150,000 Maiden 1,600m.

Winner: Mazeed, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 8.15pm: Longines Gents Master Collection Dh175,000 Handicap.

Winner: Thegreatcollection, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Longines Ladies Master Collection Dh225,000 Conditions 1,600m.

Winner: Cosmo Charlie, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm: Longines Ladies La Grande Classique Dh155,000 Handicap 1,600m.

Winner: Secret Trade, Tadhg O’Shea, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 10pm: Longines Moon Phase Master Collection Dh170,000 Handicap 2,000m.

Winner:

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

