GE raises cash outlook on hopes of aviation rebound

A GE engine in Shanghai, China. The orders for GE jet engines jumped 47 per cent in early signs of a rebound. Reuters

General Electric raised its cash outlook as growth in its jet engine division fuelled optimism that recovering air travel will bolster chief executive Larry Culp's turnaround efforts.

Free cash flow for industrial operations will be $3.5 billion to $5bn this year, GE said on Tuesday as it reported second-quarter earnings. The Boston-based company previously forecast $2.5bn to $4bn.

The outlook signalled the beginning of a recovery from the severe decline in GE’s jet engine unit caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Sales in the aviation operation – traditionally the company’s crown jewel – climbed 10 per cent to $4.84bn, while orders jumped 47 per cent in light of what Mr Culp called early signs of a rebound. In addition, orders, revenue and profit margins improved at each of GE’s other industrial businesses.

“All in all, we would wish for more tailwind, or maybe I should say less headwind in aviation, but that seems to be gradually clearing,” Mr Culp said. “In terms of the other businesses, we have few complaints this [on Tuesday] morning.”

GE's chares climbed 1.2 per cent to $13.08 at 10.21am in New York on Tuesday. The stock had advanced 20 per cent this year through to Monday while the S&P 500 climbed 18 per cent.

Results were aided by the comparison with the year-earlier quarter, when GE experienced the worst effects of the pandemic. The impact has extended the timeline for Mr Culp’s multiyear push to turn around the maker of jet engines, medical scanners and power generation equipment.

During nearly three years as chief executive, Mr Culp has cut debt, sold assets and pushed to improve the company’s daily operations to reverse the epic collapse that had led to his appointment. The company surprised Wall Street with better-than-expected cash flow in the second half of 2020.

Central to that goal will be the commercial aerospace business – principally, making and servicing jet engines – which the company said would start to experience a gradual recovery during this year’s second half as travellers return to the skies.

While that plays out, GE’s other industrial units showed signs of improvement. The industrial businesses defied analyst expectations by generating $388 million in free cash flow in the second quarter.

The metric is closely watched by investors as a signal of underlying profit. The latest results exclude a negative impact stemming from GE’s decision to reduce its sales of receivables to a partner to raise short-term funds, a practice known as factoring.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings were 5 cents a share, compared with a 15-cent loss a year earlier. Analysts expected 4 cents for the latest period. Sales rose 8.8 per cent to $18.3bn, while Wall Street anticipated $18.1bn.

UAE - India ties The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner after the US and China Annual bilateral trade between India and the UAE has crossed US$ 60 billion The UAE is the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India Indians comprise the largest community with 3.3 million residents in the UAE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visited the UAE in August 2015 His visit on August 23-24 will be the third in four years Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited India in February 2016 Sheikh Mohamed was the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in January 2017 Modi will visit Bahrain on August 24-25

Pari Produced by: Clean Slate Films (Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma) & KriArj Entertainment Director: Prosit Roy Starring: Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani Three stars

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

The Baghdad Clock Shahad Al Rawi, Oneworld

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today's date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

England's all-time record goalscorers:

Wayne Rooney 53

Bobby Charlton 49

Gary Lineker 48

Jimmy Greaves 44

Michael Owen 40

Tom Finney 30

Nat Lofthouse 30

Alan Shearer 30

Viv Woodward 29

Frank Lampard 29

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan's limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. "The only thing I can say, it's not a mitigating excuse at all, but that's a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way," said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan's coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan's capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock's iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

The drill Recharge as needed, says Mat Dryden: "We try to make it a rule that every two to three months, even if it's for four days, we get away, get some time together, recharge, refresh." The couple take an hour a day to check into their businesses and that's it. Stick to the schedule, says Mike Addo: "We have an entire wall known as 'The Lab,' covered with colour-coded Post-it notes dedicated to our joint weekly planner, content board, marketing strategy, trends, ideas and upcoming meetings." Be a team, suggests Addo: "When training together, you have to trust in each other's abilities. Otherwise working out together very quickly becomes one person training the other." Pull your weight, says Thuymi Do: "To do what we do, there definitely can be no lazy member of the team."

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

