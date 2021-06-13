Indian government's new IT rules add tensions to its uneasy relation with 'Big Tech'

Police in India stormed Twitter's office in New Delhi last month and officials from a special cell, which normally investigates crimes such as terrorism, were among the raiding party.

The reason for the raid: a tweet by a spokesman of India's ruling party which the microblogging site labelled as “manipulated media” on its platform.

The incident is widely seen as a flash point in increasingly tense relations between US social media companies and the government in the world's second-biggest internet market.

The storming of Twitter's office follows prime minister Narendra Modi government's efforts to bring social media companies under a new framework of IT rules that were announced in February. The raid even preceded the end of May effective date of the new regulations that have triggered concerns among major social media platforms about privacy and control of content.

.

The new rules require large social media companies – both foreign and local – to appoint compliance executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement, set up grievance redressal mechanisms and remove content within 36 hours if they receive a legal order to do so. They also have to disclose the “first originator of information” if authorities demand it.

“Social media platforms will initially have a tough time complying with the new IT rules,” says Ashok Kadsur, co-founder of SignDesk, a Bangalore-based IT firm. “These rules will require social media giants to pour more resources into regional operations and create an efficient system to streamline the massive number of grievances that will undoubtedly be coming their way.”

The stakes for these global companies are enormous. With a large, young population, India is a lucrative market for global social media firms, which have invested heavily in the country.

The country had some 448 million social media users as of January 2021, up by 21 per cent on annual basis, according to figures published by DataReportal and Hootsuite.

Capturing market share in India is also essential for companies like Google and Facebook, as growth in the US and Europe is plateauing.

“In the past, social media giants could have pushed back against these new rules,” says Mr Kadsur. “However, with markets in Europe and the US slowly reaching saturation, platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are now placing all their eggs in India’s basket.”

Issues these companies are facing in India are part of a much broader battle between big technology companies and authorities in other parts of the world. A global debate is raging on ways to enforce regulatory controls without jeopardising privacy and freedom of speech in democratic countries.

The Indian government has cited maintaining “law and order and national security” as factors behind the new rules, but companies are concerned that the regulations could impact privacy and freedom of expression.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp – which has 400 million users in India, its biggest market – has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government.

But pressure on these companies is mounting and Twitter has already come under fire from the government for delaying compliance.

The government this month told Twitter that it was being given a last chance to adhere to the new rules, or it would face “unintended consequences”, Reuters reported, citing a government letter. With some 17.5 million users, India has Twitter's third-largest user base worldwide, after the US and Japan.

Twitter in a statement to The National said it “remains deeply committed to India”.

“We have assured the government of India that Twitter is making every effort to comply with the new guidelines and an overview on our progress has been duly shared,” it said.

The company will continue its "constructive dialogue with the Indian government”, it added.

Industry insiders say eventually social media companies will have to fall in line.

“India's a very crucial market for these companies,” Mehar Gulati, founder of public relations and social media agency, Scarlet Relations, says. “The companies will have no choice but to comply with the regulations if they wish to continue their operations.”

However, legal experts say Indian government rules are in conflict with privacy guidelines of social media companies.

“This is the main issue between the government and the companies, as an argument of infringement of access to privacy is being made,” says Ashutosh Shekhar Paarcha, a Supreme Court advocate.

“The underlying issue is that [some of] these companies have already boasted to their users about [their] privacy ... and how they provide end-to-end encryption. The companies [now] feel they might see a major [reduction in] users if these rules are complied with.”

WhatsApp has long assured its users that its messaging service is “end-to-end encrypted” which means that users can communicate privately without the messages being stored or visible to others. This is a major point of attraction for those who are increasingly becoming concerned about privacy issues.

The messaging app "does not have a great case [in court]” with the new regulations and that the best option might be “back door conversations with the government and try to reach a consensus there”, Mr Paarcha says.

WhatsApp's parent company Facebook in a May 26 statement said the company aims to "comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues, which need more engagement with the government”.

"Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies,” it said, adding that the company “remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform”.

There has been some underlying tension between the Indian government and social media companies in the past over content that was posted on these platforms.

Last month, the social media giants were ordered to take down posts that criticised the Indian government's response to the coronavirus pandemic amid a deadly second wave of infections. The companies complied with the request and removed those posts in the Indian market.

In a separate incident in February, Twitter refused to block some accounts which criticised India's controversial farm reforms.

If social media firms do not comply with the new IT rules, “the likely consequences could vary on a spectrum from mere fines being levied to the other extreme that they may be banned in India”, Mr Paarcha says.

Local employees are also at risk of imprisonment if the companies do not follow the new code.

The government has already proved that it is willing to take strict measures, Mr Paarcha says. The Chinese video sharing app TikTok, which had enormous popularity in India, was banned last year amid border tensions with China.

The best course of action perhaps for India's social media companies is to push for relaxations from the government, industry experts say.

“It is important to come to a mutual agreement which benefits the government ... [and is also] in public interest,” says Husain Habib, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Hats-Off Digital, a digital media marketing agency. “If it is a fair deal for both, the companies themselves will abide by the regulations imposed.”

The issue, however, is complex and there is unlikely to be a quick fix. The authorities are “only doing their job, but you are [also] taking away the user's right to privacy as well ... and [trying to] dictate terms in the world's largest democracy”.