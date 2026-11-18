Bapco's trading arm has "far exceeded" expectations, and the company imported crude by ship for the first time this year. LNG demand won't recover to pre-war plans until 2028 or 2029.

Bapco plans to build small modular nuclear reactors in Bahrain, aiming to be an investor and possibly the operator. A US nuclear cooperation deal is "in final stages", but nothing will be built before 2035.

The war has flipped Bapco's sales. About 80 per cent of the refinery's output now stays in the Gulf, where it used to be 85 per cent exported through Hormuz. Naphtha and LPG still have to run the strait, at four times normal charter rates and $17 million in insurance per transit.

Bahrain's Sitra refinery has been hit six times by Iranian strikes since late February. It is running above 80 per cent of its 415,000 barrels per day capacity and is weeks away from full output, with the hydrocrackers the last units to restart.

Bahrain's Sitra refinery, hit six times by Iranian strikes since the regional war began in late February, is still weeks away from returning to full capacity, the chief executive of energy company Bapco Energies said on Wednesday.

The 415,000 barrels-per-day plant is now running at more than 80 per cent of capacity and will hit 100 per cent by the end of the year, Mark Thomas said on a panel at the Middle East Gas Conference in Dubai.

The refinery is “near returning to its design capacity”, Mr Thomas said. “If you give us a few more weeks, hopefully we'll get to that point.” The final step is restarting conversion units such as the hydrocrackers, which come last in the sequence after the crude and distillation units.

The recovery is a turnaround for Bahrain's only refinery, which was in the last stage of commissioning, with 27 of 32 units running, when the attacks began. It was targeted daily for about six months. “There was a moment in time that I actually felt we could be offline for one, two years,” Mr Thomas said.

With the Strait of Hormuz still largely closed to normal traffic, the war has also upended where Bapco sells its fuel.

Before the war, about 85 per cent of the refinery's output was exported through Hormuz. Now about 80 per cent is used within the Gulf, because damage to refineries across the region has left neighbours short of fuel. Bapco is selling jet fuel to Qatar and the UAE, diesel to Iraq and fuel to Saudi Arabia.

Calling the shift temporary, Mr Thomas said export pressure will build again as rival plants are repaired.

Naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas, which have no buyers in the Gulf, still have to be transported through the strait. Moving LPG has been “extremely” difficult because it needs specialised carriers. Charter rates are four times the norm and insuring one vessel for the roughly eight-hour transit costs $17 million, Mr Thomas said. “On a cargo of 300,000 barrels of diesel, it's outrageous.”

Bahrain's nuclear future

Bapco is also preparing to bring small modular nuclear reactors to the kingdom. The company would like to be “principally an investor, potentially an operator”, Mr Thomas said on the sidelines of the conference. A civil nuclear deal with the US, known as a 123 agreement, is “in final stages”, he said, but he declined to say when it might be signed.

Mr Thomas described a 10-year development period. “We won't have anything on the ground till 2035,” he said. Asked about a target of two gigawatts by then, he said Bapco is “incubating the whole concept” for now.

Bahrain, which has the Gulf's smallest hydrocarbon reserves, is looking for new sources of power as its main gas reservoir, in production for 42 years, is in decline. Bahrain and the US signed a preliminary agreement in July 2025 that opened the way to talks on a 123 agreement, which US law requires before American nuclear material or equipment can be transferred.

Market volatility has helped Bapco's trading arm, which “far exceeded our expectations” this year, Mr Thomas said. It was set up to market the refinery's barrels but has quickly moved into trading third-party cargo. This year Bapco also imported crude by ship for the first time, in addition to its supply through the AB-4 pipeline from Saudi Arabia. Mr Thomas declined to name the source.

LNG setback

Bahrain's plans to import liquefied natural gas have been set back by the war. Demand collapsed after Aluminium Bahrain, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company and an iron producer were hit. Bapco bought eight LNG cargoes in 2025, five of them from the US. Mr Thomas said 2027 will be “a transition year” and expects demand to return to prewar plans by 2028 or 2029.

At home, Bapco is mapping offshore seismic with US company EOG Resources and expects the prospects to be gas-rich. Results will take about another year and a half, Mr Thomas said.