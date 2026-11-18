Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's sour gas unit expects its sulphur output to double or even triple over the next decade, betting that a by-product it once paid to get rid of has become a core business after the Iran war pushed prices to record highs.

“Sulphur will be the future gold,” Adel Al Jaberi, chief executive of Adnoc Sour Gas, said at the Middle East Gas Conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

He said Adnoc produces about 7 million tonnes a year, and that could rise to between 14 million and 20 million tonnes as the company increases gas output. Most of the gain would come between 2030 and 2035, he added, and the final figure depends on which projects are sanctioned.

Quote Sulphur will be the future gold Adel Al Jaberi ,

chief executive, Adnoc Sour Gas

The plan shows how the closure of the Strait of Hormuz turned an overlooked commodity into a strategic one. The Gulf accounts for about 47 per cent of global seaborne sulphur exports, according to S&P Global, and the disruption pushed free-on-board benchmarks above $1,000 a tonne and delivered prices to about $1,200 to $1,300 by July. Sulphur is a key input for phosphate fertiliser and for the sulphuric acid used to process nickel and copper.

When Adnoc started developing its Shah field 10 to 15 years ago, sulphur traded at minus $8 a tonne because producers had to pay buyers to take it away, Mr Al Jaberi said. “Nobody was thinking about applications at that time,” he said. During the crisis, it hit record prices. “That's the journey of sulphur.”

Prices climbed from an average of about $500 a tonne before the conflict to $1,100 to $1,200 in late June, according to CRU. Adnoc set its own July official selling price for the Indian subcontinent at a record $1,000 a tonne free on board Ruwais, $180 to $200 above the previous high set in 2008, according to Argus.

Prices have eased since then as buyers pulled back. Adnoc cut its October price by $70 to $890 a tonne, and spot Middle East prices fell to $740 to $790 a tonne by mid-October, according to Kpler data.

Adnoc ships its sulphur mainly to China and Morocco for fertiliser. Mr Al Jaberi said the company is working with the Adnoc Research Centre and Khalifa University on new uses, including solid-state batteries, new types of fertiliser, cosmetics, cement and soil improvement.

The extra sulphur will come from a push into harder-to-produce gas. Mr Al Jaberi said Adnoc's upstream unit produces about 12.5 billion cubic feet a day and aims for about 17.7 billion in the coming years, which means developing marginal and sour fields.

Shah gasfield, which was suspended after a drone attack caused a fire in March, now produces 1.45 billion cubic feet a day, and Adnoc plans to raise that to 1.85 billion or possibly 2 billion.

Earlier this month, Adnoc took a final investment decision on the Ruwais Diyab unconventional gas development, its first large-scale unconventional gas project.

Mr Al Jaberi said a single sour gas well once cost as much as $50 million. AI-driven reservoir modelling, drones and robots have since cut costs and inspection times.

Demand is also coming from data centres. “Out of 5 megawatts, 1 megawatt at least will go for AI,” he said.

Iman Nasseri, senior vice president of Middle East and Asia at FGE NexantECA, told the panel that the region's LNG exports will double to 200 million tonnes within a decade. He warned it would be “naive” to treat every announced data centre as new gas demand.