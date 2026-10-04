Opec+ keeps oil output targets unchanged for November

Opec+ kept its oil production targets unchanged for November, extending the pause it started in October after six months of gradual increases.

The group's seven core members – Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, Russia and Kazakhstan – decided during the meeting on Sunday to "maintain September 2026 required production for November 2026", a statement said.

The group finished unwinding 1.65 million barrels per day of voluntary cuts from 2023 in September. It is keeping a further two million bpd of cuts, agreed in 2022, in place until the end of the year. It is also reviewing members' production capacity to set quotas for 2027.

The seven Opec+ countries "will continue to hold monthly meetings to review market conditions", the statement said. The next meeting will be held on November 1.

Most members are producing below their targets because of the war.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas, has been effectively shut since fighting between the US and Iran started on February 28.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, settled nearly flat at $102.25 a barrel on Friday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, shed 1.9 per cent to settle at $91.11 a barrel.

From last week's close, Brent slid nearly 2 per cent, while WTI gave up 1.4 per cent.

Prices reached an intraday high of $126 a barrel in late April.