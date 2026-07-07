Adnoc Distribution to acquire Shell Downstream South Africa to boost global portfolio

Adnoc Distribution has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Shell Downstream South Africa (SDSA), as the UAE's largest fuel and convenience retailer continues to expand its international portfolio.

The unit of state-controlled global oil and gas company Adnoc is acquiring the assets from Shell South Africa Holdings for an implied enterprise value of about $1 billion, the company said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

The enterprise value of the proposed acquisition is prior to adjustment for net debt and working capital. Adnoc Distribution expects to close the deal next year, subject to regulatory and other customary conditions.

The agreement will include SDSA's network of 580 fuel stations, along with its wholesale fuel, aviation and lubricants operations, "significantly advancing" Adnoc Distribution's retail footprint in Africa, the company said. “The proposed acquisition marks a significant milestone in Adnoc Distribution's international growth strategy and reflects our confidence in South Africa as a high-potential, well-regulated fuel retail sector," said Bader Al Lamki, chief executive of Adnoc Distribution.

With the completion of the deal, Adnoc Distribution will enter into a long-term brand licensing agreement to retain the Shell brand for retail service stations and lubricants businesses in South Africa, the largest African economy.

“By bringing it into the Adnoc Distribution family, we plan to accelerate our international expansion, diversify our platform and create sustainable long-term value for our shareholders," Mr Al Lamki said.

The company added 22 new service stations in the first quarter of this year, expanding its total network to 1,032 sites. It said in May that it remained “firmly on track” to deliver its target of adding between 60 and 70 new stations this year. Last year, Adnoc Distribution added 119 new fuel stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.