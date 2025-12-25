Russia has pushed back by “several years” a ​plan to reach an annual liquefied natural gas output target of 100 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TV on Thursday, blaming the impact of western ‌sanctions on its energy industry.

Russia's long-term plans to gain a fifth of ‍the global LNG market by ‍2030-2035, from 8 per cent currently, have been challenged by sanctions imposed over the ⁠conflict in Ukraine, including measures against the new Arctic LNG 2 plant.

A recently updated government strategy, which outlines Russia's long-term plans in energy sector, envisages the country producing 90-105 million tonnes of LNG by 2030 and 110-130 million tonnes by 2036.

“Our goal was to reach 100 million tonnes. It is clear that, due to sanctions-related restrictions, this will now be pushed back by several years,” Mr Novak told Rossiya-24 TV station, without elaborating.

Mr Novak also said that Russia's oil and gas condensate production this year is broadly unchanged from 2024, at about 516 million tonnes, or some 10.32 million barrels a day. That is an improvement on an outlook for 1 per cent decline, given by President Vladimir ​Putin in October.

Russia's LNG production ‍rose by 5.4 per cent in 2024 to 34.7 million tonnes, less than the expected 35.2 million tonnes.

The EU plans ‌to ban Russian LNG imports from January 1, 2027, while there is also fierce ⁠competition form the US, which is expanding sales in Europe, ⁠and from Qatar, which is dominating sales to Asia.

Postponements in the implementation of the Arctic LNG 2 project, which started production in December 2023 but was only able to deliver a first cargo to end-buyers in China this August, underscore Russia's struggle to significantly raise LNG output.

Murmansk LNG, which is scheduled to become Russia's largest LNG plant, with output of 20.4 million tonnes a year, also faces delays.

German intelligence warnings 2002: "Hezbollah supporters feared becoming a target of security services because of the effects of [9/11] ... discussions on Hezbollah policy moved from mosques into smaller circles in private homes." Supporters in Germany: 800

2013: "Financial and logistical support from Germany for Hezbollah in Lebanon supports the armed struggle against Israel ... Hezbollah supporters in Germany hold back from actions that would gain publicity." Supporters in Germany: 950

2023: "It must be reckoned with that Hezbollah will continue to plan terrorist actions outside the Middle East against Israel or Israeli interests." Supporters in Germany: 1,250 Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre turbo 4-cyl Transmission: eight-speed auto Power: 190bhp Torque: 300Nm Price: Dh169,900 On sale: now

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5