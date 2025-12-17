UAE climate fund Alterra invests in key renewables fund to boost global use

Alterra, the UAE's $30 billion climate fund, is investing in a fund managed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to support the expansion of renewable energy use globally.

Alterra will support CIP's Growth Markets Fund II, which focuses on large-scale greenfield renewable energy projects across Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Abu Dhabi-based Alterra said in a statement on Wednesday.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Growth Markets Fund II – which CIP says is set to be one of the world’s largest greenfield-focused renewable energy funds – was launched in December 2023 with a $3 billion target size. It is focused on 15 markets including India, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa and Vietnam.

Those target markets, through GMF II, are expected to account for about 40 per cent of global solar and wind capacity by 2050, based on demographics, economic growth and rising electricity demand, the statement said.

“Alterra's investment supports the transition to more resilient, low-carbon energy systems and with it, emissions reductions,” said Karim Radwan, partner and head of investments at Alterra.

Masdar breaks ground on $6bn clean energy project 01:16

“It also reflects our commitment to backing partners with the scale and expertise … GMF II is well positioned to accelerate access to clean, affordable energy in high-growth markets,” Mr Radwan said.

Alterra was launched in December 2023 at the UAE-hosted Cop28 climate conference. The private investment vehicle aims to raise $250 billion globally by 2030 to create a fairer climate finance system.

It aims to transform global investment in climate solutions to help deliver a net-zero and climate-resilient economy, according to its website.

At the recent Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Mr Radwan discussed the strength of Alterra's global partnerships and how its strategy is enabling capital to flow at scale.

The partnership between Alterra and CIP will help “towards a common goal of providing clean, affordable, and secure energy to rapidly growing economies across Asia, Latin America and Africa where demand is accelerating”, said Torsten Lodberg Smed, senior partner at CIP.

CIP specialises in energy infrastructure investments, including developing and constructing large and complex projects.

The Danish firm's latest flagship fund, Copenhagen Infrastructure V, this year exceeded its target with more than €12 billion ($14 billion) in total commitments.

