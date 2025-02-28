UAE fuel prices to dip in March

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/30/uae-petrol-and-diesel-prices-to-fall-in-october/" target="_blank">Petrol and diesel prices</a> in the Emirates will decrease in March, reflecting trends in the global <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/30/uae-petrol-and-diesel-prices-to-fall-in-october/" target="_blank">oil market</a>, state news agency Wam reported on Friday, quoting the UAE fuel price committee. The breakdown of fuel prices per litre for next month is as follows: <b>Super 98:</b> Dh2.73 per litre, down nearly 0.4 per cent from Dh2.74 in February <b>Special 95:</b> Dh2.61 per litre, 0.8 per cent lower than Dh2.63 in February <b>Diesel:</b> Dh2.77 per litre, a decrease of about 1.8 per cent from Dh2.82 in February <b>E-Plus 91:</b> Dh2.54 per litre, down nearly 0.4 per cent from Dh2.55 in February