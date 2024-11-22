Oil prices set for weekly gain on fears of Ukraine war escalation

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/08/09/european-gas-prices-reach-eight-month-high-on-russian-supply-disruption-worries/" target="_blank">Oil prices</a> were steady on Friday but were still on track for a weekly increase as traders feared a<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/18/biden-ukraine-missiles-trump-russia/" target="_blank"> major escalation</a> in the Ukraine war. Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 0.01 per cent higher at $74.24 a barrel at 1.21pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was down 0.07 per cent at $70.05 a barrel. On Thursday, Brent settled 1.95 per cent higher at $74.23 a barrel, while WTI closed up 1.96 per cent at $70.10 a barrel. Russia fired a new kind of ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, in a move the EU described as a “clear escalation”. The Pentagon described the weapon as an "experimental" intermediate-range ballistic missile and said Moscow notified the US shortly before its launch, on nuclear risk-reduction channels. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US and the UK had aggravated the conflict by allowing Kyiv to use American and British weapons against targets in Russia. “[Oil] prices have been buoyed by escalating geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war,” BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, said on Friday. “Any risk premium, though, will likely prove fleeting, with investors unlikely to bet on a sustained rally in Brent against a deteriorating fundamental backdrop,” it said in a research note. BMI expects Brent to average $78 next year but may revise its forecast downwards depending on the outcome of the next Opec+ meeting on December 1. The alliance of oil producing countries has twice delayed bringing back 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply back to the market as oil prices continue to slump amid expectations of a glut next year. The International Energy Agency has said that there will be a surplus of 1 million bpd in 2025, driven by weakening Chinese demand and growing supply from non-Opec+ countries. Downside risks have also risen with President-elect Trump’s victory in the US elections in November, with a potential increase in trade tensions threatening both sentiment and demand, BMI said. European natural gas prices surged this week on supply concerns caused by Gazprom's halt of gas supplies to Austria and lower-than-usual storage levels. The Russian state energy company’s decision followed an arbitration that awarded Austria’s OMV €230 million due to a contractual dispute. Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas futures, the benchmark European contract, were trading at €48.76 ($51.17) per megawatt hour on Friday, up nearly 11 per cent since last week. “Even though Europe has a reduced exposure to Russia, cutting whatever was left of the Russian gas supplies will reduce the amount of supplies on the continent and threaten to boost gas prices as reserves decline,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. OMV’s chief executive told<i> The National</i><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/09/austrias-omv-has-no-russian-lng-in-its-contracts-ceo-says/" target="_blank"><i> </i>last month</a> that the company was “fully prepared” to replace Russian pipeline gas delivered through Ukraine, should Kyiv not extend its transit agreement with Moscow when it expires this year. About 15 billion cubic meters of Russian gas are transported through Ukraine, with a significant portion typically purchased by Austria and Slovakia.