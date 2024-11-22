The site of a Russian missile strike in Dnipro, Ukraine. BMI expects Brent to average $78 next year. Reuters
Business

Energy

Oil prices set for weekly gain on fears of Ukraine war escalation

Vladimir Putin says US and UK aggravated conflict by allowing Kyiv to use American and British weapons against targets in Russia

John Benny

November 22, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      Energy This Week