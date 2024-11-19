Al Dhafrah solar park in Abu Dhabi. Masdar aims to expand its total capacity to at least 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of the decade, from about 20 gigawatts at present. Victor Besa / The National
Al Dhafrah solar park in Abu Dhabi. Masdar aims to expand its total capacity to at least 100 gigawatts of renewable energy by the end of the decade, from about 20 gigawatts at present. Victor Besa / TShow more

Business

Energy

Masdar-led consortium lands 2-gigawatt solar project in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom also awards contracts to Taqa-led consortium to build two gas-powered plants

John Benny

November 19, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week