Oman's energy major OQ plans to list methanol and ammonia unit

Oman’s state-run energy company OQ is planning an initial public offering for its subsidiary, OQ Base Industries – the country's only producer of methanol, ammonia and liquefied petroleum gas products – on the Muscat Stock Exchange, amid a flurry of listings by the energy major.

OQ plans to offer up to 49 per cent of its shares to the public, with OQ Base Industries expected to start trading in December, after the subscription period starts this month, the company said in a statement on Monday.

OQ Base Industries is the latest in a string of OQ subsidiaries that have been listed on the country's stock exchange. It follows the float of OQ Exploration and Production that raised a record $2 billion, as well as OQ Gas Networks and its gas drilling business Abraj Energy Services.

"The offering ... is a pivotal step, advancing OQ’s growth and aligning with its ambitions to expand its product reach to global markets," said Ali Al Lawati, chairman of OQ Base Industries. "The offering opens doors for local, regional, and international investors to invest in a major Omani asset with considerable growth potential in the global market.”

OQ Base Industries reported revenue of $510 million and an adjusted Ebitda margin of 43.1 per cent in the year up to December 2023. It expects by January to pay a dividend of about 24.5 million Omani rials ($63.6 million) for the first nine months of 2024 and then a second tranche of about 8.2 million rials by April.

Bank Dhofar, Bank Muscat, and Morgan Stanley International have been appointed as joint global co-ordinators. Kamco Investment Company and BSF Capital have been appointed as joint bookrunners.

More to follow...

