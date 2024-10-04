Masdar Americas chief executive Philip Haddad. Bloomberg
Masdar Americas chief executive Philip Haddad. Bloomberg

Business

Energy

US among 'fastest' growth markets for Masdar as it expands capacity

Abu Dhabi clean energy company recently closed the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Terra-Gen

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

October 04, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week