Opec+ sticks to output policy amid continued volatility and demand concerns

Opec+ stuck to its production caps on Thursday but the crude producers’ group reiterated that its policy of a gradual unwinding of cuts could be “paused or reversed”.
The eventual decision will depend on market conditions, the 23-member group said as bouts of volatility continue to hit oil markets amid rising geopolitical risks.
“During today's meeting, the member countries that participated in the June 2, 2024 meeting in Riyadh along with Oman, reiterated that the gradual phase-out of the voluntary reduction of oil production could be paused or reversed, depending on prevailing market conditions,” Opec+ said.
In June, the producer alliance agreed to extend output cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day, which were initially planned to end this year, until the end of 2025.
At the same time, the additional 2.2 million bpd voluntary production cuts of eight Opec+ member states were extended by three months until the end of September.
The group also announced in June a plan to gradually lift the voluntary restrictions on a monthly basis from October 2024 to September 2025.
Opec+ said at the time that “monthly increases could be paused or reversed depending on market conditions”.
“The committee will continue to monitor the conformity of the production adjustments decided at the 37th Opec and non-Opec ministerial meeting on June 2, including the additional voluntary production adjustments … and will continue to closely assess market conditions,” the group said.
