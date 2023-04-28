Oil prices head for second weekly loss as recession concerns grow

Oil prices rose on Friday and were headed for a second weekly loss amid growing concerns of a recession and fears of further interest rate increases.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.43 per cent higher at $78.71 a barrel at 2.01pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.05 per cent at $74.80 a barrel.

On Thursday, Brent settled 0.88 per cent higher at $78.37 a barrel, while WTI was up 0.62 per cent at $74.76 a barrel.

“The crude demand outlook is all over the place given the economy is hitting stall speed, while airliners still remain optimistic for a busy summer travel period,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

“The economy is heading towards a rough patch, but it might still have another good quarter left before a recession starts.”

US economic growth slowed to 1.1 per cent in the first quarter of this year as an increase in consumer spending was offset by businesses liquidating inventories, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.

The figure came in below economists' expectations of 2 per cent growth, while core personal consumption expenditure for the first quarter rose by 4.9 per cent, versus economists' projections of 4.7 per cent growth.

The world’s largest economy grew by 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Markets were also rattled as fears of a banking crisis were revived this week after California-based First Republic Bank disclosed that its deposits had plunged by about $102 billion during the first quarter.

Shares of First Republic closed up nearly 9 per cent to $6.19 at the end of trading on Thursday, but they are down 95 per cent since the start of this year.

The White House is continuing to monitor the situation at First Republic Bank, following its disclosure this week, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Brent has given up all of its gains made since Opec+ members announced voluntary crude production cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day on April 2.

The output curbs, which will be in place from May until the end of December, are aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market, producers said.

“The bearish bias in the oil market reflects demand-side concerns as broader macroeconomic indicators point to a slowdown in global growth momentum,” Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank economists said in a research note.

“The Opec+ announcement was also likely influenced by the build-up in short positions following banking sector turmoil in the US and eurozone in March,” the bank said.

“While macro uncertainties persist, our base-case does not envisage a sharp recession.”

Energy traders will be closely following the US Federal Reserve meeting next week for guidance on interest rates.

“Traders know that the US economy is experiencing a difficult time, and it is pretty much a given that the Fed is going to increase the interest rate by another 25 basis points,” said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets.

“This means that earnings are going to be adversely influenced further in the coming quarter, and the US economy will face further slowdown,” Mr Aslam said.

US commercial crude stocks — an indicator of fuel demand — fell by 5.1 million barrels last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a drop of 1.5 million barrels.

Petroleum stocks decreased by 2.4 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel inventories recorded a 600,000-barrel drop, according to EIA data.