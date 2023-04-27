US GDP growth slows to 1.1% in first quarter

US economic growth slowed to 1.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, the Commerce Department said on Thursday, as the possibility of a mild recession increases.

The figure came in below economists' expectations of 2 per cent growth, while the core personal consumption expenditure for the first quarter rose by 4.9 per cent, versus economists' projections of a 4.7 per cent growth.

The economy grew at a 2.6 per cent pace in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The GDP figure "reflected increases in consumer spending, exports, federal government spending," along with some forms of investment, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Economic activity has been easing as the US central bank rapidly hiked the benchmark lending rate to tackle stubborn inflation, while the full fallout from recent financial sector unrest — following the failures of three midsized lenders last month — is yet to be seen.