Shell reports record profit on stronger LNG earnings

Oil and gas company Shell reported a 54 per cent increase in fourth-quarter profit on stronger earnings from liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading.

The company reported a record profit of $9.81 billion in the three months ending on December 31, from $6.39 billion a year earlier.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, closed in on record high of $147 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Oil prices have since given up most of their gains and are now trading in the range of $80 to $85 a barrel.

“Our results in the fourth quarter and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world,” said chief executive Wael Sawan.

Shell, which reported a more than doubling of its full-year profit to $39.9 billion in 2022, announced a new $4 billion share buyback programme over the next three months, unchanged from the previous three months.

“We intend to remain disciplined while delivering compelling shareholder returns,” said Mr Sawan.

The company’s LNG sales volumes stood at 16.82 million tonnes in the fourth quarter, up from 15.66 million tonnes in the preceding quarter.

Shell’s earnings from its integrated gas business surged by about 48 per cent to $6 billion in the reported quarter.

The company's trading division recorded a loss of close to $1 billion in the third quarter, after traders were caught out by a sharp rally in European gas prices when Russia halted supplies.

