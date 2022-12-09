Oil prices set for worst weekly loss in months as recession fears weigh on demand outlook

Oil prices inched up on Thursday due to the closure of a major North American crude pipeline, but futures are on track to record their worst weekly loss in months on recession concerns.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world’s oil, was trading 0.72 per cent higher at $76.70 a barrel at 8.35am UAE time on Friday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.73 per cent at $71.98 a barrel.

The 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline, which transports Canadian crude to refiners in the US Midwest and the Gulf Coast, was shut down after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas.

“The system remains shutdown as our crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil,” TC Energy, the pipeline’s operator, said on Thursday.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said the initial sharp increase after the Keystone Pipeline leak news was short-lived “but with prices so close to the $70 level, we might not see much more weakness”.

Oil prices could find a floor at $70 a barrel, analysts said, with the US having previously indicated that it would refill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) when crude falls to between $67 and $72.

Earlier this week, oil prices fell to below $80 a barrel for the first time since January on persistent fears of a recession and rising interest rates.

Markets have largely “shrugged” the EU embargo on Russian seaborne crude imports, with most players now assuming that the ban will displace less oil that previously expected, Moody’s said in its weekly market outlook report.

“Despite the apparent easing of its zero-Covid policy, China’s economy is weakening, and many European countries appear to be teetering on the brink of recession,” it said.

Global economic growth is forecast to be as weak as in 2009 — during the financial crisis — as a result of the Ukraine conflict and its impact on the world economy, the Institute of International Finance said in a report this month.

The world economy is projected to grow by 1.5 per cent next year, compared with 0.6 per cent in 2009, the IIF said.

This assessment follows the International Monetary Fund's move to slash its global economic growth forecast for next year due to the effects of the Ukraine conflict, broadening inflation pressures and a slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

The fund maintained its global economic estimate for this year at 3.2 per cent but downgraded next year's forecast to 2.7 per cent — 0.2 percentage points lower than the July forecast.

There is a 25 per cent probability that growth could fall below 2 per cent next year, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report released in October.