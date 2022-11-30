Saudi Arabia announces discovery of two natural gas fields in Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister has announced the discovery of two natural gas fields in the Eastern Province.

One of the fields was discovered 142km south-west of the city of Hofuf while the other was found 230km south-west of Dhahran.

“The importance of these discoveries lies in strengthening the kingdom's natural gas reserves, which contributes to supporting the kingdom's strategies and achieving the goals of the liquid fuel displacement programme,” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prince Abdulaziz said the area of gas reserves in the two newly discovered fields, named Awtad and Dahna, exceeded 50 million cubic feet.

Oil activities in Saudi Arabia grew 14.5 per cent, up from 9.3 per cent a year ago, the kingdom's General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) said. These include crude oil, natural gas and refining activities.